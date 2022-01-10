All 100 North Carolina Counties Sign On to $26 Billion Opioid Agreement

For Immediate Release: Monday, January 10, 2022

North Carolina Stands to Receive the Maximum of $750 Million for Opioid Treatment and Recovery Resources

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein, the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, and the North Carolina League of Municipalities today announced a major milestone – all 100 North Carolina counties and 45 largest municipalities have signed on to the $26 billion multistate agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and Johnson & Johnson over the companies’ role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid crisis. Fifty-one states and territories have signed onto this agreement since it was announced in July. As a result of these local governments signing on, North Carolina now stands to receive its full share of nearly $750 million when the deal is finalized.

“This is a remarkable step forward in our fight to get treatment and recovery services to North Carolinians who are struggling with opioid addiction,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Today’s milestone demonstrates the unique and powerful partnership between the state and our local governments to help people, families, and communities devastated by the opioid crisis. This money will give us a real, fighting chance to get help now for the North Carolinians who need it.”

“We are grateful for the collaborative work between counties, cities and the state to achieve this result and proud that this agreement represents a unified front among North Carolina’s 100 counties, knowing that county leaders will put the resulting funds to work in healing their communities from the opioid epidemic,” said North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Executive Director Kevin Leonard.

“The resources provided by these settlement funds will be critical in addressing the opioid crisis and repairing the lives damaged by opioid addiction,” said North Carolina League of Municipalities Executive Director Rose Vaughn Williams. “Local officials from across the state have been working diligently to address the many challenges created by this crisis, and cities and towns have again shown their diligence by signing on to this agreement so that North Carolina can see the best outcomes possible. By working together, we are working toward a better future.”

Additional support to encourage North Carolina governments to sign on was provided by:

Buncombe County Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara

Burke County Commissioner Johnnie Carswell

Rockingham County Commissioner Reece Pyrtle (Former Commissioner)

Orange County Commissioner Sally Greene

Martin County Commissioner Ronnie Smith

Catawba County-Special Counsel Debra Bechtel

Forsyth County Attorney Gordon Watkins

Person County-Special Counsel Ron Aycock

Moore County Attorney Misty Leland

Guilford County Attorney Mark Payne (Retired)

Graham County Manager Becky Garland (Former Manager)

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio

Nash County Manager Zee Lamb (Retired)

New Hanover County Manager Coudriet

Dare County Manager Bobby Outten

More on the agreement with local governments in North Carolina is available here.

Attorney General Stein and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery led the negotiations of this multistate agreement along with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

