Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,295 in the last 365 days.

Rapper MIP Drops His Third Single Off His Upcoming Album 'IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES'

MIP

new whip! cover art

Upcoming rapper from the 6

I feel like i got that next-gen feel of music which i feel is just straight heat”
— MIP
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few days ago, new upcoming rapper MIP announced the release of their new single, ‘new whip! <3’, one of the three leading singles released before his forthcoming album, IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES. This new single was released by himself and distributed worldwide by Trac.

IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES is expected to have ten or more new songs recorded between January - May of 2022. These ten or more new songs are “Fire in the booth”- MIP.

“Tbh, making music is what brings joy to me because I can play it back and be hyped and all and seeing other people enjoy it makes me wanna make more,” said MIP. They went on to say that “This album bout to be a whole different s**t from my last one. Production, mixing, all that, different. They gonna be mad confused when they hear this one from the rest of my projects from the past”

“Produced half of the tracks on the album, and to say this s**t is heatttt, ONG,” said THEBAWTYSPERKIN. “Yall are going to be blown. Up and coming rapper from Toronto don’t sleep on him.”

About MIP
MIP is a 15-year-old upcoming rapper from Toronto, Ontario. MIP started his career on SoundCloud, where he has gained over 26.7K streams before releasing his music on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and much more. He has over 500k streams over the past two years after achieving success from singles; The Worst, Mad Stupid, and What I Do. MIP has been working to bring himself more into the industry and help him further understand the things we, as independent artists, have to face. He has an upcoming album called ‘IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES’ and a few more things coming out.

Here is where you can stream the new single.

Follow MIP’s social media for more.

Website

Instagram

Twitter - @bigmansteppa

TikTok - @crzy.kid20

Martin Jones
Qwerty Music
email us here

You just read:

Rapper MIP Drops His Third Single Off His Upcoming Album 'IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES'

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.