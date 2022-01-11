Rapper MIP Drops His Third Single Off His Upcoming Album 'IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES'
Upcoming rapper from the 6
I feel like i got that next-gen feel of music which i feel is just straight heat”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A few days ago, new upcoming rapper MIP announced the release of their new single, ‘new whip! <3’, one of the three leading singles released before his forthcoming album, IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES. This new single was released by himself and distributed worldwide by Trac.
— MIP
IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES is expected to have ten or more new songs recorded between January - May of 2022. These ten or more new songs are “Fire in the booth”- MIP.
“Tbh, making music is what brings joy to me because I can play it back and be hyped and all and seeing other people enjoy it makes me wanna make more,” said MIP. They went on to say that “This album bout to be a whole different s**t from my last one. Production, mixing, all that, different. They gonna be mad confused when they hear this one from the rest of my projects from the past”
“Produced half of the tracks on the album, and to say this s**t is heatttt, ONG,” said THEBAWTYSPERKIN. “Yall are going to be blown. Up and coming rapper from Toronto don’t sleep on him.”
About MIP
MIP is a 15-year-old upcoming rapper from Toronto, Ontario. MIP started his career on SoundCloud, where he has gained over 26.7K streams before releasing his music on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and much more. He has over 500k streams over the past two years after achieving success from singles; The Worst, Mad Stupid, and What I Do. MIP has been working to bring himself more into the industry and help him further understand the things we, as independent artists, have to face. He has an upcoming album called ‘IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES’ and a few more things coming out.
