More Recalls and Public Health Alerts

Gro-trac is affordable and easy to operate, Consumer safety shouldn’t be limited to the few large companies that can afford Blockchain. We offer an advantage to small/mid-size businesses everywhere!”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend, Oregon: Gro-connect.com Inc. today announced Gro-trac, a new and affordable plugin play Blockchain increasing Food Safety everywhere. Gro-trac is easy to use and affordable, these two combined factors allow any size Growers/Farmers, Distributors and Restaurants complete visibility and transparency of the entire Food Chain. Typical Blockchains today are expensive and cumbersome, with an easy-to-use affordable solution, transparency and safety will not be limited to the few large companies that can afford it. Consumer safety is magnified when many users in the Food Service Industry can afford and use Blockchain. Recalls can be placed and pulled in seconds across regions and borders instead of months or weeks. Foodborne illness is unfortunately common and yet the number of consumers affected can be greatly reduced with more users of Blockchain. Gro-trac fills a void by providing simple, affordable solutions that can prevent the number of Consumers affected by Foodborne illness.
“I am proud of our development process and how easy Gro-trac is to operate,” says Lee Seward, CEO at Gro-connect.com Inc. “Consumer safety shouldn’t be limited to the few large companies that can afford it, 82% of the world’s food comes from small farms. We offer an advantage to small/mid-size businesses everywhere so they can be competitive and provide Food Safety.”
Features and benefits of Gro-trac include.
• Full Transparency from Origin to store shelf or Restaurant within seconds
• Affordability, ease of use for Growers, Importers, Distributors, Brokers, Processors, and Buyers
• Improve Quality Control and Food Safety
• Provide Traceability in the Supply Chain
• Increase Efficiency for Farmers
• Provide Fair Payment for Farmers
Gro-trac will be available starting early 2022, at less than $2,400.00 per Year. For more information on Gro-trac, visit; https://gro-connect.com/gro-trac/
About Gro-connect.com Inc: Gro-connect.com provides direct access to Trusted Wholesale Growers and Distributors all over the World. Since 2019 Gro-connect.com has been dedicated to improving sales and revenue for Growers/Farmers all over the World. Wholesale Fruit and Vegetable Buyers save over 20%-30% using Gro-connect.com. Our Members decrease operating expenses, increase profit, and can pivot quickly through any circumstances. Numerous Buyers and Sellers in one Location provide any size company or business, the advantage to scale revenue efficiently. Increase quality, freshness, consistency, with sales all year long.
