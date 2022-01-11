MortgageLeads.com All Set To Tap The Anticipated Rise in Demand
MortgageLeads.com Platform Sees Increase in Demand
MortgageLeads.com provides unique advantages to mortgage lead buyers”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageLeads.com is all set to serve mortgage leads to lenders and agents with high-intent consumers seeking to buy or refinance their mortgage following the Fed’s latest meeting.
— Scott Thompson
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced that it would start tapering the Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) buying on account of economic indicators.
Scott Thompson, CEO of MortgageLeads.com says, “If the COVID-19 pandemic remains under control, there is a high probability that the interest rates could increase alongside the Fed’s MBS tapering in the coming months. In case that happens, it means now is the time for homeowners to consider purchasing a home or refinancing their mortgage loans. Anticipating an increase in demand for refinancing, we are all set to connect lenders, brokers, and individual mortgage agents with potential, high-intent customers seamlessly.”
MortgageLeads.com is a real-time mortgage lead provider that boosts the performance marketing of mortgage lenders and brokers by generating high-quality, real-time leads. It leverages its powerful, efficient, and proprietary lead exchange platform to filter out low-intent leads and connect lenders or brokers with customers seeking to buy or refinance mortgage loans.
In addition, the platform sells ‘Exclusive Leads’ by default, it also offers ‘Shared Leads’ for those who like that business model.
For those generating real-time, organic, SEO mortgage leads online, “Our cloud-based lead exchange platform connects you with the largest and most diverse network of mortgage lead buyers and sellers in the industry. Its multi-dimensional approach of financial lead generation ensures better ROI for your valuable traffic. We take pride in building long-term business relationships with our clients by providing them with quality, consistency, and a true understanding of their business”, says Thompson.
Working with MortgageLeads.com provides unique advantages to mortgage lead buyers when it comes to new customer acquisition.
● Proprietary, cloud-based lead generation management system
● Real-time, Exclusive Leads, and Shared Leads to quote consumers immediately while they are actively shopping
● Facility to post data and calls directly into any CRM system, quoting engine, text, and email as MortgageLeads.com offers seamless API Integration into these third-party platforms
● Nationwide support for different mortgage lead types including Refinance Mortgage, New Mortgage, Reverse Mortgage, and VA loans.
● Hundreds of possible filters including states, zips, time of day delivery, lead caps, pacing, LTV, loan type, profile details, etc. to help dial in customers that lenders, brokers, and individual mortgage agents are looking for
● Self-managed platform giving individual agents and brokers full control of campaign delivery
● Options for ping/post, host/post, and pay per call integrations for large-scale buyers
About MortgageLeads.com
MortgageLeads.com, online since 1999, is an industry pioneer for the implementation and management of helping companies generate high-intent mortgage customers. The mortgage lead provider helps lenders, brokers, individual mortgage agents, and companies accelerate new customer acquisition by leveraging our proprietary lead exchange platform. The team comprises industry experts who have been building and developing genuine customers for trusted brands over the past 15 years. The experts understand the dynamics of generating real-time quality leads and developing performance campaigns that scale for mortgage lending companies. MortgageLeads.com exercises a multi-disciplinary approach with regards to performance marketing and displays proficiency in Pay Per Call, SEO, PPC, Email, Display, Call Centers, social media, and offline advertising.
Contact:
Scott Thompson,
CEO, BizDev@MortgageLeads.com
Scott Thompson
MortgageLeads.com
+15104102003 ext.
bizdev@mortgageleads.com