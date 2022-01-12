The Methanol Institute Welcomes Vertoro as a New Member
Innovators like Vertoro are helping to position the global methanol industry for the transition to a low carbon economy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Vertoro as the association’s newest member company. Vertoro produce a sustainable methanol drop-in fuel and chemical building block from agricultural and forestry residues which is branded Goldilocks®.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Vertoro's mission is to accelerate customers’ decarbonization journey with Goldilocks®. Goldilocks® enriched methanol (GEM®) offers a lower carbon footprint and lower unit cost compared to neat fossil and sustainable methanol, respectively, as well a higher energy density to both.
When used as a chemical feedstock (e.g., methanol-to-olefins), the aromatic nature of Goldilocks® allows for aromatics to be produced alongside olefins. Vertoro is backed by Maersk Growth, the corporate venturing arm of MI member Maersk.
Dr. Michael Boot, Co-Founder and CEO of Vertoro stated “We are pleased to join the Methanol Institute because methanol plays a critical role in our technology as well as in our business case".
Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan noted that “MI is pleased to welcome Vertoro as our newest member. Innovators like Vertoro are helping to position the global methanol industry for the transition to a low carbon economy.”
