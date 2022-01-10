The Roxborough Group Appoints New Managing Director, Asset Management
Industry Veteran Joshua Callahan Joins San Francisco Private Equity Firm
I’m truly passionate about the vision and strategies The Roxborough Group is executing. The future looks bright for our investors and the company.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roxborough Group – a real estate private equity firm – has appointed Joshua Callahan as managing director of asset management. In this newly created role, Callahan will work from Roxborough’s San Francisco headquarters and lead Roxborough’s asset management, overseeing a portfolio of office, industrial and residential properties owned and operated directly as well as in joint venture with operating partners.
“We’re thrilled to start the new year with Josh on the Roxborough team,” said Marc Perrin, founder and managing partner. “We were drawn immediately to his long history of operating and developing real estate assets while working at first class institutions. He is bright and a team builder, and we’re confident his expertise and skills will contribute to Roxborough’s continued growth and success as he builds out the asset management team.”
From 2014 to present Callahan worked with Jamestown L.P. in San Francisco. His most recent position there was west coast regional director of asset management where he oversaw a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of office and retail investments. During his tenure, he led the revitalization of Ghirardelli Square, bringing the asset from 55% leased at acquisition to 100% leased. He also launched Levi’s Plaza’s $30 million conversion to zero carbon operations, making it the first San Francisco office campus to commit to a carbon zero goal.
In the seven years prior, he was a project manager at Wilson Meany, LLC – also in San Francisco – where he focused on mixed-use developments including the renovation of the historic Pacific Telephone Building. He also has experience with multifamily urban development and affordable housing throughout the Bay Area and began his career working directly with the CFO of Catellus on its national portfolio of industrial properties.
“I want to thank the Roxborough team for the opportunity to help grow the company while maintaining Roxborough’s disciplined investment approach and demonstrated commitment to partner and investor success,” said Callahan. “I’m truly passionate about the vision and strategies The Roxborough Group is executing. The future looks bright for our investors and the company.”
A resident of San Francisco, he is a board member of The SF Market, San Francisco’s non-profit wholesale produce market, which provides vital infrastructure to the Bay Area’s food economy. He is also a past board member of Harvard Community Partners, providing pro-bono strategic consulting to Bay Area non-profit organizations, and a member of Lambda Alpha, the global land economics society.
Callahan holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and attended University of Pennsylvania’s Huntsman Program in International Studies and Business where he earned a BS degree in economics from The Wharton School and a BA in international studies from The College of Arts and Sciences.
About The Roxborough Group
The Roxborough Group is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the firm has a broad mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt, real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower risk and longer duration real estate investments. For more information, please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com.
