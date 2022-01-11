Zipper Geo Associates Expands to Billings
ZGA Brings Personal Touch to MontanaBILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipper Geo Associates, LLC (ZGA), a well-established and accomplished environmental and geotechnical engineering firm, based in Lynnwood, Washington is expanding with a new office in Billings, Montana. The firm believes now is the perfect time and opportunity to grow and bring its hands-on approach to environmental and geotechnical engineering to Montana.
By creating a Montana branch, ZGA will bring its unmatched environmental and geotechnical engineering expertise to the area. As a result, Billings will benefit from having a local consulting firm that helps both private and public clients solve problems and reduce risks associated with oil and gas remediation as well as other development and construction projects.
The expansion allows ZGA to have a seasoned local representative, Michael Bullock, with intimate knowledge of both local regulatory requirements and market conditions, lead their operations in the northern Rocky Mountain region.
Rob Ross, the Managing Principal at ZGA, states:
“Michael has worked as an environmental engineering consultant in Billings for years, and our ownership group worked with him previously. It made perfect sense to trust Michael to navigate our first expansion under his leadership.”
About Zipper Geo Associates, LLC
Zipper Geo Associates is an environmental and geotechnical engineering consulting firm founded in 2012 whose Principals’ collective experience exceeds 120 years.
Partnering with ZGA gives you the Zipper Geo Advantage:
● Top-level service – the owners of the company are hands-on professionals who work on projects directly.
● Responsiveness – You’ll hear from ZGA early and often, and you can count on ZGA to deliver on time.
● Understanding your business and project – ZGA takes the time to thoroughly understand your business and your project.
● Local knowledge – ZGA’s Billings office manager has over 15 years of experience operating in Billings and the surrounding Rocky Mountain region.
Partnering with Zipper Geo allows clients to consult with a highly experienced firm that puts clients first. Their experience is the key to characterizing site conditions, addressing regulatory requirements, and anticipating and minimizing your risks—all while completing your project with the highest degree of expertise.
Visit their website to learn more about the Zipper Geo team and how partnering with Zipper Geo will get your project done on time and under budget.
