NexBloc Announces the Closing Date of the .lern Blockchain Domain Name Promotion
The .lern bDomain names, sponsored by Avrilar, are available for free until January 31st, 2022TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexBloc, a leading provider of blockchain domain name services, has announced the companies .(dot)lern giveaway promotion will be closing on January 31st, 2022. The giveaway aims to prepare the world for the personal management of data using the decentralized web (Web 3.0 or Web3) and distributed computing. Users can acquire a .lern blockchain domain and own it forever, trade it, sell it or even pass it to future generations.
Through the .lern Domain Name Giveaway, users will be able to register for up to two free .lern domain names. With this, users of a personalized .lern domain can manage their identity and associated data with it rather than leave that information in a provider's hand. This giveaway offers an excellent opportunity to take full advantage of the increased privacy and personal data control that blockchain DNS (bDNS) provides. NexBloc is encouraging everyone to move to the decentralized web and, by offering free .lern domains, expects to improve awareness and the benefits knowledge of the space.
Sponsored in this promotion by Avrilar, the immersive device and application management platform for enterprises and institutions, NexBloc provides .lern domains free for a limited time. Avrilar makes virtual and augmented reality learning and training more manageable by providing a SaaS-based platform for cross-device integration and application flow. In addition, Avrilar is deploying .lern domains for users wanting additional control of their identities and data and lifelong access to their data without fear of censorship or data destruction.
A future sign-in option can be credibly neutral, allowing users to provide a blockchain DNS (bDNS) username in all places. This would give them more security and access everywhere with a Web3 wallet login using domain addresses like john.w3 or yourname.lern. What makes it different from the existing centralized solution is that users can control who has access to their information.
Intending to create an ultra-safe login system for the decentralized web, NexBloc is at the forefront of the blockchain DNS (bDNS) revolution by developing multi-chain systems to create linkages to the decentralized web. In all, with the advent of blockchain technology and its continuous development over recent years, a future switch to Blockchain as a primary system for sign-in options becomes more imminent than ever.
About NexBloc
NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with blockchain DNS at the core. Blockchain digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.
Founded as a BVI company in 2021, NexBloc uses the Butterfly Protocol and other technology stacks to create custom deployments of bDNS systems. They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (bTLD) in various forms of deployment. In addition, they are working to roll out an accessible working environment for all blockchain developers using the .sandbox bTLD and other extensions.
