Enzymaster’s Sanming Minhe Acquisition Increases Production Capacity by 50% to Keep Pace with Rapidly Growing Demand

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across a range of industries, including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, and many other markets, manufacturers are increasingly turning to enzyme catalysts for cleaner, more efficient process technology solutions.

To meet growing demand, Enzymaster required additional production capacity. They, therefore, sought to acquire a strategically located facility utilizing equipment compatible with their Ningbo, China plant and led by a highly capable team. Fujian Sanming Minhe Pharmaceutical Technology Co., LTD. (Sanming Minhe) met and surpassed Enzymaster’s requirements.

“We are proud to announce the completion of the Sanming Minhe acquisition,” commented Dr. Yong Koy Bong, Enzymaster’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With this acquisition, annually, Enzymaster can now produce 600 metric tons of enzymes and compounds utilizing cleaner, greener biomanufacturing processes.”

Located in the western Fujian province, 40% of Sanming Minhe’s capacity will be dedicated to manufacturing products using Enzymaster’s processing technology. This capacity allocation will increase Enzymaster’s overall production capacity by 50%.

The Sanming Minhe acquisition was attractive to Enzymaster given its location in an approved industrial park, proximity to the coast offering ready access to shipping ports, and its new construction.

“The facility has been in operation for less than a year, so the building's design and construction are state-of-the-art,” said Mr. Michael Lv, President of Enzymaster. "The added capacity expands our ability to serve our clients worldwide. However, the extremely experienced management team with high levels of expertise was the most attractive to us.”

Dr. Daofei Huang was appointed Senior Vice President of Enzymaster and will serve as the Managing Director of Sanming Minhe. Additionally, Mr. Zongli Wang, Mr. Chufeng Liang, and Dr. Xingtao Guo will lead manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control, and pilot scaling and technical transfer, respectively. Each leader has extensive experience working on both the development and manufacturing sides of the pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals markets. They are also each extremely familiar with the demands of serving a diverse and global customer base.

“Sanming Minhe will become the primary manufacturing facility for pharmaceutical intermediates and additional compounds in Enzymaster’s current and future pipeline,” shared Dr. Huang. “The facility includes a kilogram-level technology development center and pilot-scale production as well as robust commercial-scale production capacity. These resources will further improve our ability to serve as a collaborative R&D and commercial manufacturing partner to our growing customer base while maintaining our record of quality, confidentiality, and on-time delivery.”

From its founding, Enzymaster sought to contribute to a greener and safer environment by helping leading organizations leverage the power of biocatalysts and decrease dependence on toxic, environmentally damaging, and sometimes inefficient purely chemical syntheses.

“The Sanming Minhe acquisition provides us with the needed capacity to continue to build on our success,” shared Dr. Thomas Daussmann, Enzymaster’s Executive Vice President for International Business. “Leveraging the facility's R&D, pilot, and commercial-scale production capabilities, we will be able to expand further our ability to serve as a comprehensive—from lab to market—development and manufacturing partner to our international customer base.”

About Enzymaster

Enzymaster provides comprehensive solutions for the screening, directed evolution, and commercial manufacturing of high-performing, efficient, clean, and sustainable enzyme catalysis technologies. Our proprietary BioEngine® and BioNavigator® platforms combined with our rich expertise provide state-of-the-art solutions. We offer R&D services, complete technology transfer packages, and commercial enzyme and chemical manufacturing. We serve various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, and other industries.

Our portfolio of services includes enzyme panel screening, customized enzyme screening kits, directed enzyme engineering, process development, enzyme preparation by fermentation, and biocatalytic manufacturing. Additionally, Enzymaster offers a catalog of commercial products developed using our state-of-the-art enzymatic tools and technology.