Reinsurance Market Size is Forecasted to Hit USD 354540 Million by 2026 At a CAGR of 3.3 % - Valuates Reports
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Reinsurance market size is projected to reach US$ 354540 million by 2026, from US$ 282460 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. Reinsurance is bought by an insurance firm from another insurance company to protect itself from the possibility of a major claim case. In other words, reinsurance is the practice of insurers shifting parts of risk portfolios to certain parties through a type of arrangement to minimize the probability of making an insurance claim arising from significant liability. The faction that diversifies its portfolio of insurances is known as the ceding faction. The reinsurer is recognized as the party which assumes a portion of the future liability in return for a share of the insurance premium.
The Reinsurance Market report studies the size of the reinsurance market by participants, countries, product types and end industries, historical data for 2014-2018, and forecast data for 2019-2025. Furthermore, this report also analyzes the global competitive environment, market drivers and patterns, opportunities and challenges, risks, and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE REINSURANCE MARKET SIZE
Emerging re-insurers market is driven by economic strengthening, increasing population, urbanization, and rising middle class. From a consumer perspective, re-insurers should consider local market conditions and consumer needs with regard to product growth. The increased sums of alternative capital in the sector and the existing soft market are also significant factors. This forced re-insurers to diversify their business mix further and to boost their performance in other market and product areas.
Rapidly advancing technology such as cloud storage, external data mining, and analytics can revolutionize the speed and intensity with which the reinsurance industry recognizes and analyzes risk. This advancement in technology is expected to increase the reinsurance market size.
New structuring strategies can make it easier to turn a wider variety of real estate catastrophes and other risks into investable assets. They would also help to resolve the 'trapped collateral' problem (where creditors are unable to recover their principal before losses have been quantified and those figures stopped 'moving'). This would allow a more diverse group of investors to invest in reinsurance, speeding up the entry of alternative capital and thereby increasing the market size.
Vast pools of lower-cost capital and alternatives to the balance sheet capital of re-insurers will continue to flood the market in search of yield and returns uncorrelated to major asset classes. This will increase the capital stock available to back up the risk and improve the competitiveness for players benefiting from alternative capital.
Large re-insurers and brokers incorporate value-added services into their core offerings. This allows them to retain customers and place pressure on smaller, less differentiated players. Infrastructure providers can bundle services into their networks to promote the establishment of a reinsurance company. This, in turn, is expected to increase the reinsurance market size.
REINSURANCE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
The US reinsurance sector remains somewhat concentrated with the presence of largest industry players. Among the major players, General Re (a Berkshire Hathaway division) is predicted to control the largest reinsurance market share.
REINSURANCE MARKET COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
Reinsurance firms pay careful attention to market conditions because their portfolio exposures are balanced to different risks. Premiums are usually influenced by changes in policy counts and prices, which fluctuate between soft and hard periods. The transition between these two periods is highly dependent on returns on investment, as unexpected rises in claims and decreased reserves and productivity in investment income curtail.
REINSURANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Reinsurance Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
➣P&C Reinsurance
➣Life Reinsurance.
Reinsurance Market segment by Application, split into
➣Direct Writing
➣Broker
Reinsurance Market segment by Regions/Countries
➣North America
➣Europe
➣Asia-Pacific
➣Latin America
➣Middle East & Africa
Major Key players in the Reinsurance Market are:
➣Munich Re
➣Swiss Re
➣Hannover Re
➣SCOR SE
➣Lloyd's
➣Berkshire Hathaway
➣Great-West Lifeco
➣RGA
➣China RE
➣Korean Re
➣PartnerRe
➣GIC Re
➣Mapfre
➣Alleghany
➣Everest Re
➣XL Catlin
➣Maiden Re
➣Fairfax
➣AXIS
➣Mitsui Sumitomo
➣Sompo
➣Tokio Marine
➣Others
