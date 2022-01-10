The Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM Selected to Support Beaufort County Schools' Arts-Infused Choice Programs
Beaufort County Schools provide teachers with personalized professional development and resources through the Accelerator platform.
Our students will benefit from sustained and supported arts-integrated and STEAM programming for years to come.”BEAUFORT, SC, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM (IAS) announced a new partnership with Beaufort County School District (BCSD). This partnership will amplify the district’s School Choice programs that connect STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) content and arts-infused instruction by providing personalized teacher professional development, standards-aligned lessons, and high-quality instructional materials through an innovative digital platform.
“I am excited to implement the Arts Integration and STEAM Accelerator program in our district’s seven MSAP grant schools,” says Deirdre Appleby, BCSD’s Magnet School Assistance Program Project Director. “This will solidify our educators’ commitment to continued education through unlimited access to professional development, K-12 lesson plans, and a resource library. Our students will benefit from sustained and supported arts-integrated and STEAM programming for years to come.”
The Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM provides a research-based framework for schools implementing arts-infused instruction. Through the Accelerator platform, schools can offer instructional materials that enhance the student learning experience, provide video-based professional development opportunities for their teachers, and support current curriculum initiatives with arts-integrated lessons.
BCSD is leading the way to innovation in education with their School Choice programs. The district was recently awarded the Magnet School Assistance Program (MSAP) grant by the Department of Education. Over the next five years, BCSD will launch magnet programs in seven of their schools (K-12). These MED-TECH 7 magnet programs feature innovative, specialized STEAM curriculum focused in one of two areas: Medical and Technology. These programs are designed to prepare students for post-secondary educational opportunities and careers in a chosen field.
“We are thrilled to partner with Beaufort County School District in their efforts to build a new model for educational success. And that starts with providing teachers what they need to succeed,” said Susan Riley, Chief Executive Officer at IAS. “Research shows that arts integration and STEAM can improve academic outcomes, support social- emotional learning, and develop the whole child through critical and creative thinking. It’s clear that Beaufort recognizes the power of the arts and we’re proud to support their impressive work.”
BCSD has shown that even in the midst of a pandemic, their unwavering commitment is to the success of every child, every day. By providing teachers with the materials and professional development they need today, the district is investing in the future of tomorrow.
The Institute for Arts Integration and STEAM is the world’s largest accredited online institution for K-12 teachers and leaders using arts-integrated approaches. They focus on providing standards-aligned arts integration and STEAM lessons, professional development, and resources.
The Beaufort County School District educates over 21,000 students in South Carolina’s second fastest-growing county. The district offers their diverse community of students a personalized approach to learning that prepares them for success in the classroom and beyond.
