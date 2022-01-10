Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,804 in the last 365 days.

Maryland’s Winter Turkey Season Opens January 20

Hunters Get One More Chance to Bag a Bird

Photo of several turkeys on a snowy field

Photo by Isaac Bonneville

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 20-22 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2021 fall season.

Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. 

“Wild turkeys are abundant throughout most of the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The winter season is a great option for hunters looking to get afield during a time of year when other seasons are closed or winding down.”

During the winter turkey season, hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows, or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online, or via the department’s mobile app.

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.

You just read:

Maryland’s Winter Turkey Season Opens January 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.