Viperatech Partners with Daelim Belefict to Provide Power to Crypto Miners
The Most Exciting Partnership of the YearMONTREAL, QUEBEC , CANADA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rumours were confirmed today of an exciting new partnership between global tech merchant, Viperatech, and Daelim Belefict, a 15+ year manufacturer of high-quality power transformers.
In 2021 the worldwide bitcoin mining operations alone required the same electrical energy as a small country. With cryptocurrency mining operations playing such a vital role in the acceptance and dominance of cryptocurrency in the market, there have been concerns raised regarding energy sustainability. The concerns are valid, considering the high energy requirements of mining farms and the significant increase of miners around the world, it is becoming more crucial every day to employ the most efficient systems possible. This is one of the reasons Viperatech, an eCommerce giant selling highly sought out electronics, technology and crypto mining hardware, has chosen to partner with a trusted and reputable manufacturer of high-quality power transformers.
Daelim Belefict, a Chinese based company over 15 years old has been pushing the efficiency envelope and squeezing out every inadequacy possible to create the most sustainable power transformers known to date. Daelim aids consumers in reducing environmental impact by utilising FR3 high-fire-point dielectric fluid, which is nonhazardous and non-toxic in soil and water and biodegrades in less than 28 days. This is an important focus for an ever-growing industry and is expected to be just the beginning of innovations in the power transformer industry.
This new partnership will be a key factor in the success of the mining operations of Viperatechs customers, eliminating the middleman between product and operation. Electrical power consumption and how to do it perfectly is inevitably the most difficult part of setting up a crypto mining facility, anyone can buy machines and start mining but not everyone can do it in the most efficient, cost-effective, safe and environmentally conscious ways that Daelim Belefict carry out.
Viperatech began this partnership with a single focus, to provide all-in-one solutions to customers so that anyone around the world can invest and start taking part in what is becoming one of the most prolific industries in history, Cryptocurrency. Together, Viperatech and Daelim will remove obstacles and barriers that many entering the industry or looking to expand their offering face. This level of A-Z service is still new in the crypto mining space, where customers and investors are left to their own devices as they attempt to eliminate inefficiencies and achieve stable, safe power. This challenge has now been removed with efficient power equipment from a trusted supplier.
Whether you need to power a house or a factory, Daelim offers a diverse range of transformers and substations to meet the needs of customers around the world. From single phase to furnace transformers to pad-mounted transformers, options are abundant and Daelims team of dedicated technicians carry out detailed custom builds on request. Daelim has extreme safety standards and passes all products through rigorous safety tests prior to dispatch, this focus along with a history of successful projects allows customers looking for power solutions when purchasing mining equipment through Viperatech to have trust and peace of mind.
One of these products is Daelims popular Pad-Mounted Transformers. These transformers are designed to be used for industrial and residential purposes because of their compact structure and safety characteristics. Primary voltage runs from 2400-34,500V with secondary voltage between 120-600V. Pad-Mounted Transformers come in a variety of capacities from 75-3750kVA which allows customers to purchase an energy solution that is the exact fit for their operations. These transformers are hermetically sealed with overload protections constructed from high-quality materials to ensure durability and longevity. All transformers from Daelim are safety certified and carry any environmental licences your specific country requires.
Pad-Mounted Transformers are a perfect option for those in the crypto mining industry because of their easy installation, compact design, power options and environmentally friendly characteristics. A total of four of these units can be fitted inside a single 40ft shipping container and stored on a crypto mining farm to produce enough energy to power any sized operation, be it small or large scale.
After Viperatech’s great success in the cryptocurrency hardware industry throughout the past few years, this partnership allows Viperatech to offer safe, environmentally conscious and affordable power solutions and move closer towards its goal of becoming an A-Z, all-in-one crypto behemoth in an already busy industry.
