Paper Coating Binders Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2027

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper coating binder is an important ingredient used in paper coatings. It is utilized to impart adhesion and bind pigment particles to the coating layer of the paper. Paper coating binders are versatile materials employed as coatings over base papers to impart properties such as smoothness, luster, and resistance.

Coated paper products are treated with plastics, latex, and clay to enhance their esthetic appearance and enhance durability, by improving recyclability & sterility

Paper coating binders prevent the paper from the turning yellow due to exposure to heat and light. Paper coating binders are fine-sized spherical particles that improve the printing characteristics of paper. They are water-soluble polymers, which influence the color viscosity, size, and water retention capability of paper. Styrene-acrylate copolymer or styrene maleic anhydride copolymer are commonly utilized paper coating binders.

Rising demand for coated paper, which is utilized in various applications such as printing, packaging, business communication, and labels, is projected to boost the paper coating binders market

Manufacturers of coating paper are focused on employing diverse raw materials in order to produce good quality and economical substrates Research is being carried out to develop new binders that possess greater binding strength and contribute differentiating characteristics to the coated paper. This is expected to drive the global paper coating binders market in the near future.

Packaging industry to dominate global paper coating binders market

Rising demand for paper for industrial packaging is likely to boost the demand for paper coating binders globally. Expansion of the paper industry is likely to propel the demand for paper coating binders due to an increase in the demand for good quality paper.

Consequently, the demand for paper coating binders is expected to rise, as these binders improve stiffness, printability, whiteness and provide resistance against yellowing. Current paper coating binders deliver complete paler binder optimization, and improve runnability by delivering low high-shear viscosity and enhancing water retention, as compared to that offered by traditional paper coating binders.

Paper Coating Binders Market: Restraints

Widespread digitalization across industries is a key challenge hindering the paper coating binders market. Companies have been replacing brochures, catalogs, and manuals with digital alternatives such as videos and tutorials, thereby avoiding the use of paper. This trend is primarily aimed at the prevention and reduction of deforestation and to avoid carbon emissions during product manufacturing, which harms the environment.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global paper coating binders market

In terms of region, the paper coating binders market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global paper coating binders market due to considerable demand for coated paper, especially from emerging economies such as China and India. High demand for coated paper for packaging and printing applications is expected to drive the paper coating binders market in Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period

Europe is anticipated to witness high demand for paper coating binders due to focus on the development of new binders owing to stringent regulations regarding environmental impact.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global paper coating binders market include:

BASF SE

Dow

Trinseo S.A

Thermax Limited

Orient Packagings Ltd.

Raj Chemicals Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Hansol Chemical

EcoSynthetix Inc.

Wires And Fabriks (S.A.) Ltd.

Mayfair Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Bercen

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

