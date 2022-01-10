FMItech Pitches: Curated Innovation for the Food Industry

Jan 10, 2022

By Doug Baker, Vice President, Industry Relations, FMI

Technology innovations abound in today’s food industry marketplace, but which technology is right for your business, and which will bring improved efficiencies and customer satisfaction in your stores? Better yet, where do you begin assessing the technology options available to your company?

To help food retailers keep up with the latest food technology innovations, FMI held an online pitch competition. Through an expert set of judges, we identified the top six food technology innovators and are bringing them to the Midwinter Executive Conference for live, in-person FMItech Pitches.

On Friday, January 21 from 11:30 – 11:55 am, attendees can experience the first set of companies including:

Defendry—an automated threat response system with an entire security suite that includes a mobile app that turns any Smartphone instantly into a security camera.

Evigence—a freshness monitoring company that uses color-changing time-temperature indicators that can be applied at the retail unit level and read visually and digitally.

flexEngage—a digital receipt solution that integrates retailers' current printers and POS systems.

On Saturday, our FMItech Pitches continue from 10:00 - 10:25 am, with the following technology innovators:

Greenfence—a platform that operationally uses blockchain to deliver and incentivize trust throughout the supply chain, and on the consumer side revolutionized coupons, rebates, and digital collectibles using blockchain technology.

Tally Retail Solutions—a robotic and technology solution for out-of-stock management, pricing and promo execution, planogram compliance, and inventory tracking.

Untie Nots—an AI-target loyalty company focusing on gamified and personalized promotions for consumer engagement.

These FMItech pitches are just one part of the FMItech@ Midwinter experience. In partnership with the Center for Advancing Retail & Technology (CART), we’ve put together a program including TechTalk Series and sessions designed to facilitate collaboration between the retail food industry and the technology industry. See the full FMItech program and get ready to embrace new food industry technology innovations.