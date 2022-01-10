2022 New Year’s Resolution – Creating A Healthier Kitchen with AjMadison
EINPresswire.com/ -- The appliance experts at AjMadison the industry’s foremost authority, are at the ready to help with home renovations homeowners, and the kitchen is the most popular room to remodel. Updating appliances can also help protect the family from contaminants and illness. In 2022, healthy homes will continue to be a priority for remodelers. Below are AjMadison’s top picks for 2022, to add ultramodern convenience, with a healthful impact for the homeowner’s updated kitchen. Photography: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9fbj3thp42sigrx/AAAzBM-18tXwRl9MRKNVqJR7a?dl=0
1. Convection Steam Oven
Convection steam ovens combine convection baking with steam. Steam adds moisture to food without adding oil and fat and is excellent for vegetables because it preserves the nutrients and color. This is a fabulous appliance for reheating meals to their original quality, taste, and texture. Plus, the steam can be used to sterilize and disinfect items like baby bottles or jars for canning. In 2022, Miele will release a new collection of wall ovens including a convection steam oven with DualSteam technology. The Miele 7000 Series Steam Convection ovens will offer technology to preserve aromas and nutrients and ensures even temperature and humidity throughout the oven compartment.
2. Induction Cooktop
Induction cooktops are easier to keep clean and are safer for children with less hot surface area. Plus, induction cooking is better for the environment and for the air quality in your home. The Dacor Contemporary DTI36M977BB 36 Inch Smart Induction Cooktop offers two Flex Zone™ burners and a large center burner to various cookware sizes. The Virtual Flame™ creates a beautiful LED virtual flame to supply an attractive visual cue that the heat is on. The cooktop offers safety features including a child lock and hot surface indicator. The LCD control panel gives the homeowner easy access to cooktop functions including pre-programmed recipes with step-by-step video instructions built right into the cooktop surface.
3. The Smart Range with Guided Cooking
Families are likely to prepare healthy meals at home if it is easier and more time efficient. Ovens and ranges with guided cooking supply step-by-step instructions to create Instagram-worthy meals. One can obtain recipe recommendations and directions from this smart range, based on ingredient preferences, dietary needs, and items that are available in the home. The Monogram Statement Series ZDP484NGTSS 48 Inch Professional Dual Fuel Smart Range offers control with the industry exclusive TrueTemp™ gas burners that can be set to an exact temperature. LED Ring-Lit knobs offer custom color LED accent lighting through the SmartHQ™ app. This range also features air fry and an infrared grill or stainless-steel griddle for added versatility.
4. Refrigerator with Organizational Compartments
French door refrigerators offer fresh food storage at a comfortable height and provide easy visibility. A convertible fridge-to-freezer compartment maximizes flexibility for entertaining. The Samsung Bespoke collection offers a full line of customizable refrigerators. Choose from an array of colorful panels to create a refrigerator that matches one’s style preference. The Samsung RQ48T94B277 Kimchi 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator offers a flexible fridge-to-freezer drawer compartment and features Super Precise Cooling to store, preserve, and ferment Kimchi and specialty foods at their best temperatures.
5. Herb Growing Center
Bring the farm-to-table experience home. Built to fit under the counter, this specialty storage appliance cultivates cooking greens and herbs indoors for delicious meals. The Viking GCV12RSS 24 Inch Micro Green and Herb Growing Cabinet is the perfect addition to the kitchen to grow one’s own organic greens for superior flavor and the best nutrition. With an automatic watering system and high output growing lights the homeowner can program to meet their growing needs with ease. The unit features a 3.25-gallon water reservoir, programmable digital touch screen controls, double pane tempered glass window and stainless-steel construction.
6. Sanitizing Dishwasher
Dishwasher sanitize settings can kill bacteria, cold and flu viruses that might survive standard wash cycles. The new GE Profile PDP755SYRFS dishwasher is the first of its kind complete with a NSF Certified sanitize cycle, UltraFresh System, and a desirable third rack. Built into high usage touchpoints to help prevent bacteria growth, Microban antimicrobial technology keeps treated surfaces 99% cleaner than unprotected surfaces, delivering protection for the product's lifetime. Its powerful wash system is barely audible with a super-silent 42 dBA sound rating to keep the peace and do the dishes after a fulfilling meal.
About AjMadison:
With over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority offering an unrivaled selection of top-rated home and kitchen appliances and is Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. The company has an exceptional team of appliance experts to assist customers with navigating the wide array of brands available, with thousands of in-stock products that are ready to ship. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online retailer of top-rated appliances, with over 2,000 trade partners, catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. In November 2021, the company introduced its IN STOCK PROMISE™ which is its commitment to have in stock and ready to ship, an excellent selection of appliance style options for homeowners and trade partners alike. While a specific brand cannot be promised, a comparable appliance with like features can be purchased with no delivery delay. The desired price range can also be duplicated, with the appliance available and ready to ship. The 16,000 square-foot flagship showroom in Brooklyn, at 3605 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218, services the tri-state area of New York and bordering states. In 2020, a second AjMadison showroom opened in the Washington, D.C. marketplace, at 8500 Leesburg Pike, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22182. In early 2022, AjMadison will open in Miami, Florida with an 8,500 square-foot showroom, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles. AjMadison is dedicated to the principle of “service after the sale,” standing by each customer from the point of purchase through the life of the appliance. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
