Neumonda Brings Intelligent Memory to EMEA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neumonda, a holding that governs the most complete specialty memory portfolio, has brought its subsidiary, Intelligent Memory (IM), the independent manufacturer of industrial grade memory solutions, to Europe. On January 1, 2022 Intelligent Memory EMEA officially started its sales operations in Germany covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the aim to expand its distribution network and provide local commercial as well as technical support for IM’s product portfolio.
This includes product training and field support for its network of distribution partners. IM EMEA will be led by David Raquet, who brings more than 14 years of experience in the memory market.
“Storage solutions are increasingly complex”, explains Marco Mezger, COO of Neumonda. “With Intelligent Memory’s new European operations, we bring our extensive expertise to distribution partners in EMEA and help them take advantage of the growing demand in the memory market.”
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability.
About Neumonda Holding:
Neumonda combines extensive memory experience with the “DNA” of former memory manufacturer Qimonda, with the aim to offer the most extensive portfolio of specialized memory solutions in the market. It governs three independently operating companies: Memphis Electronic, a distributor for memory ICs and modules of different suppliers; Intelligent Memory, the manufacturer of DRAM and NAND based memory solutions; and Neumonda Technology who designs and holds IP for application test systems for memory applications. Combining these companies, Neumonda is able to offer unique global memory competency that can help companies in any industry to meet their current memory requirements.
