Premium Design and Professional Staging from The Luxury Look

Premium Design and Professional Staging from The Luxury LookSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The talented team at The Luxury Look is constantly on a quest to bring their clients’ visions to life while offering design expertise and superlative customer service. This is why The Luxury Look has been selected by the experts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards as a winner in the category of Best Luxury Interior Design Firm in Arizona, USA, 2021.
Founded by Kristine Vowles, The Luxury Look is an award-winning company that specializes in interior design, Airbnb styling, corporate branding, and all aspects of luxury home staging. Their full interior design service encompasses a wide selection of projects, no matter how big or how small. Whether it’s a new build, remodel or minor refresh, their multi-talented team are on hand to deliver superior design solutions. The company is dedicated to ensuring spaces reflect the personality of the client and their needs for the space, across both residential and professional enterprises.
Listening closely to their clients’ needs has always been a high priority over the years, starting with the foundations of each space before deciding on style changes, furniture selection, and completing the picture with appropriate accessories.
One of the company’s areas of expertise is in dealing with Airbnb properties. They understand the intricacies of this market and how guest ratings directly impact bookings and revenues. To this end, the company has put together complete product sets to streamline the process of equipping an Airbnb property to the highest of standards, simplifying vacation rental ownership.
Their other specialization is in home and commercial staging. In the home they focus on transforming spaces while targeting buyer demographics. This has helped their clients’ properties to sell faster, and in many cases for more. On the commercial front, they can assist in enhancing customer engagement of potential workspaces, creating the feel of an efficient, productive working environment.
“We are delighted to have been recognized for our work across the interior design market in Arizona and selected for a prestigious award in the category of Best Luxury Design Firm in Arizona 2021 by the specialists at Luxury Lifestyle Awards. We pride ourselves in creating an exceptional experience for all our clients,” says Kristine Vowles, CEO, The Luxury Look.
About Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating, and promoting the best luxury goods and services company all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. Luxury Lifestyle Awards has evaluated more than 10,000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, and Ferrari were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion, and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.
