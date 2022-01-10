Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas in Miami, January 26-28
NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CONTACT:
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
561-702-7471
Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas
Will be held in Miami, January 26-28
NEW YORK, January 10, 2022 – The aero engine community will gather in Miami for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), January 26-28 at the J.W. Marriott Turnberry. The events are part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance has a 20-year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market. This one-day forum will be held for the first time in the Americas on January 26. Aero-Engines Americas, happening January 27-28, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the engine community. The combined three-day event will bring together more than 500 representatives from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers and consultancies.
The agenda will feature speakers from Alaska Airlines, Jet Blue, FedEx Express, Delta Tech Ops, and the leading engines suppliers. A full agenda can be found here. The host sponsor for Aero-Engines Americas is CTS Engines, and premium sponsors are Chromalloy, Engine Lease Finance, IAeroThrust, IFS, Lockheed Martin, Ramco, Rhinestahl CTS, Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation. Partner sponsors for Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas include Aero Capital Solutions, Engine Lease Finance and Magellan Aviation. A full list of sponsors can be found here.
“All who are involved in the aviation and aerospace engines sector will benefit from the intelligence gathered at the event, as well as for business leads and networking opportunities,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are especially excited to bring Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance to the Americas, a decision based on the interest and demand from the community in the region.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
CONTACT:
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
561-702-7471
Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas
Will be held in Miami, January 26-28
NEW YORK, January 10, 2022 – The aero engine community will gather in Miami for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), January 26-28 at the J.W. Marriott Turnberry. The events are part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.
Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance has a 20-year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market. This one-day forum will be held for the first time in the Americas on January 26. Aero-Engines Americas, happening January 27-28, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the engine community. The combined three-day event will bring together more than 500 representatives from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers and consultancies.
The agenda will feature speakers from Alaska Airlines, Jet Blue, FedEx Express, Delta Tech Ops, and the leading engines suppliers. A full agenda can be found here. The host sponsor for Aero-Engines Americas is CTS Engines, and premium sponsors are Chromalloy, Engine Lease Finance, IAeroThrust, IFS, Lockheed Martin, Ramco, Rhinestahl CTS, Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation. Partner sponsors for Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas include Aero Capital Solutions, Engine Lease Finance and Magellan Aviation. A full list of sponsors can be found here.
“All who are involved in the aviation and aerospace engines sector will benefit from the intelligence gathered at the event, as well as for business leads and networking opportunities,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are especially excited to bring Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance to the Americas, a decision based on the interest and demand from the community in the region.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net