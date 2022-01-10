Midwinter is Coming. Time to Make Plans!

Jan 10, 2022

By Carol Abel, Vice President, Education Program Development, FMI

Last week the Washington, D.C. area was hit with our first major snowstorm in over a year. The seven to 10 inches that blanketed the area caused tree limbs to come down, power and internet outages, school closures and even a major shut down of Interstate 95. The snowy winter wonderland would typically make me feel like I was living in a snow globe, but this year the snowflakes had a different effect. They reminded me that midwinter is almost here and that means the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference is right around the corner!

It’s time for attendees to start scoping out education sessions on the agenda, making their business planning meetings and getting ready to head to Orlando, FL where we hope it will feel nothing like winter!

To help with making plans, here are some program highlights to consider. Keep in mind, our schedule is still coming together, so check back on our agenda before you pack your bags.

A Timely “State of the Industry” Address

FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin will offer a keynote address that draws from FMI’s rich 45-year history to place our current circumstances in perspective. After the experiences of the past 20 months, the past has much to teach us in framing a future that plays to our strengths, fits our resolve, and helps us realize our essential role. This session will demonstrate how the food industry’s noble past and resiliency uniquely positions it for an even grander future.

Economic Outlook

With the ongoing pandemic, workforce issues and supply chain challenges, a lot of questions remain about the economic look ahead. How will the overall economy shape up in 2022 and beyond and what should food industry leaders be watching for both broadly and for our industry in particular? Former Chief Economist for CNBC and co-host of Squawk Box, Marci Rossell will walk attendees through the economic trends to watch in her signature animated and approachable style.

Addressing Disruption

Over the last decade we’ve often used terms like “rapid pace of change,” “disruptions,” and “new normal” to describe what has been happening to the food industry. But in the face of the change, how do you adapt? Peter Hinssen, a world-renowned thought leader on radical innovation, and author of The Phoenix and the Unicorn, shares how companies, just like the mythical Phoenix, can rethink themselves in cycles, rising from the ashes and coming out stronger than ever before.

Retailer Remarks

Our Chairman of Midwinter, Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of Boxed.com will take center stage to share his insights on the future of the industry and Randy Edeker, chairman of the FMI Board, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc. will explore all the ways FMI is changing the way we talk about the food industry in the halls of Congress, in the aisles of the supermarket, and around the family dinner table.

Something For Everyone

Beyond these key sessions, the Midwinter agenda offers FMItech Talks, Soup, Salad & Speaker sessions and general sessions covering all the important industry issues facing us today including workforce, supply chain, sustainability, consumer trends, technology, ecommerce, government relations and more. See the full agenda online and remember updates are happening in real time!

Learn More About Midwinter