10 Τop experiences to live in Santorini 2022
Santorini Private Tours ensures that your experience on Santorini island will be most fulfilling and rewarding, meeting your adventure expectations.”EMPORIO, SANTORINI, GREECE, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From wine tours to volcano cruises and from daily tours to diving, a number of different activities add a different color to the top Santorini experiences to live 2022.
— Georgios Georgiou
In case you have not included another dose of Santorini in the 2022 summer plan, let’s find out 10 top experiences to live in Santorini 2022.
1. The power of the sunset
The sunset of Santorini is a magnet that attracts and "speaks" to visitors of all nationalities. To enjoy it as it has been imagined, look for one of the lesser-known posts in Firostefani and Imerovigli, in the Lighthouse of Akrotiri or in Profitis Ilias. Ask for Santorini Tours and find hidden corners that only the locals know!
2. The unexplored hinterland
The postcard architecture of Santorini is not limited to Oia, Imerovigli and Fira. Visit the hinterland and explore villages such as Pyrgos, Finikia and Megalochori. Try your sense of orientation in the labyrinthine straits of Kasteli and look for the famous Santorini caves in various settlements of the island.
3. Akrotiri: The Greek Pompeii
A walk in the renovated archeological site in Akrotiri functions as a journey through time and, specifically, in the Bronze Age. The ruins of the houses and the surviving earthenware utensils are reminiscent of the time when this advanced Minoan city flourished.
4. Lunar dip in Vlychada
Vlychada is not a simple beach but a work of nature sculpture. The formations carved on the rock by the wind and the sea create a unique sense of space landscape. Discover the also impressive scenery of Kokkini, Mavri and Aspri beach of the island.
5. The paths of the caldera
A walk is probably the best way to experience the charm of the caldera in all its intensity. The old path that connects Fira with Oia, and which has been used for centuries by merchants and farmers, passes through various picturesque settlements and points of unique view. A network of trails connects the other settlements of the island as well as points of natural beauty and is offered for both relaxed and organized hiking.
6. Wine Tours
A Santorini wine tour to the most important wineries is the ideal way to get acquainted with the local varieties of the island, Assyrtiko, Athiri and Aidani. Equally special is the local cultivation method, known as kouloura.
Also, learn first-hand everything about dehydrated tomatoes, white aubergines, capers and Santorini fava. Try these local flavors and discover the secrets that give Santorini products their unique taste in combination with its wonderful wines.
7. Assyrtiko and Vinsado
The traditional Santorini hemp is the ideal environment to try the wines of the island but also to learn more about the tradition of winemaking in its volcanic lands. Visit a winery like the one in Venetsano, Gavala or Santowines.
8. Walking Tours
The old path that connects Fira with Oia is one of the most beautiful routes to walk in Santorini, but not the only one. A network of trails throughout the island is offered as a quiet alternative to discover Santorini away from the crowds.
Electric cars are also an environmentally friendly means that brings you in direct contact with the landscapes of the island. Explore from the Caldera to Emporio and Megalochori and make a stop at one of the wineries.
9. Diving
Diving in the volcanic crater of Santorini is just as special as the feeling created by swimming in the Caldera. Whether you have a diving degree or are just starting out, the sea bottom of Santorini is a very special setting.
10. Santorini day tours to the most popular attractions
A Santorini day tour to the most popular sights of Santorini combines visiting traditional settlements and swimming on the most famous beaches of the island. Take advantage of the organized Santorini private tours and see the favorite places of Santorini easily and economically.
Georgios Georgiou
SANTORINITOURS.ORG
+30 694 457 7918
santorinitours.org@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Santorini Tours - Top places to go 2022