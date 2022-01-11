Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market size worth over USD 441.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%

North America is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solutions Market share with a share of over 59%.

BANGALORE, INDIA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled The global Captioning and Subtitling Solution market size is projected to reach US$ 441.7 million by 2027, from US$ 261 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. Key drivers of the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market include the rising demand for generating captions and subtitles for on-demand video assets and live broadcasts in the broadcasting industry.

The solutions enable encoding, editing, and repurposing of video subtitles and captions for delivery platforms, such as web, mobile, and television. Captioning and subtitling solutions help broadcasting and web media organizations in automating high volume caption & subtitle processing tasks, such as extraction & insertion, timing & frame rate adjustment, format conversion, clip assembly, and sub-clipping. There exists high demand in the broadcasting industry for advanced solutions for automating the process of subtitles & captions on any media format.

The increase in demand for streaming of content from media platforms such as Netflix, Amazon, Youtube, etc is also accelerating the growth of the market. Also, the rise in demand for captions and subtitles in the media industry, production industry, and the introduction of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, Internet Of Things (IoT), etc have given a huge boost to the growth of the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market globally. Furthermore, rising investments in R&D expenditure along with the growing adoption of advanced graphics and resolutions is also expected to aid in the growth of the market.

Based on region North America is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solutions Market share with a share of over 59%, as the USA has the largest global export quantity and all major manufacturers in the region.

Based on Application Broadcast is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solution Market share globally with a share of about 30%, due to its rising investment and widespread usage.

Based on product type the cloud segment is expected to hold the largest Captioning and Solutions Market share globally with a share of over 89%.

Global captioning and subtitling solutions industry-main manufacturers include VITAC, IBM, ZOO Digital Group, 3Play Media, Telestream, Digital Nirvana, Apptek, Capital Captions, EEG Enterprises, Rev, Automatic Sync Technologies, CCJK Technologies, etc., totally accounting for about 80% of the market.

Top Players in the Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Industry
➣VITAC
➣IBM
➣ZOO Digital Group
➣3Play Media
➣Telestream
➣Digital Nirvana (Transcribe Now)
➣Apptek
➣Capital Captions
➣EEG Enterprises
➣Rev
➣Automatic Sync Technologies
➣CCJK Technologies
➣Others

Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market by Type
➣Type 1
➣Type 2

Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market by Application
➣Corporate
➣Government
➣Broadcast
➣Content Producers
➣Education
➣Others

Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market by Regions
➣United States
➣Europe
➣China
➣Japan
➣Southeast Asia
➣India
➣Central & South America

Captioning and Subtitling Solutions Market size worth over USD 441.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7%
