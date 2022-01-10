Food Colorants Market 2021: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2027

Food Colorants Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food colorant, also known as dye or pigment, is a coloring additive, which is added to food or beverages to impart color and to make them more appealing. These colorants not only give color to food &beverages but also help in maintaining and improving safety, nutritional value, freshness, taste, texture, and appearance of food & beverages.

With the advent of modern food processing and increase in need for convenience foods, the importance of food colorants has increased significantly. In addition, food colorants find their application in dairy & frozen products, bakery, meat, poultry, and seafood, confectionery, oils & fats, nonalcoholic & alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, and others.

By type, the food colorants market is segregated into natural food colorants, synthetic food colorants, natural identical food colorants, and others. Out of these, the natural food colorants segment held a significant share in the global food colorant market, owing to easy availability of fruits and vegetables. In addition, consumer preference and health-promoting properties of natural food colorants drive their adoption, which significantly contribute toward the growth of the overall market.

Increase in application of food colorants and the expansion of food &beverage industry are expected to boost the growth of the food colorant market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the global economy by halting the operations of industries such as food & beverages and food colorants. Lockdown and social restrictions have declined the demand for certain food additives. Halt on export-import activities and shutting down of manufacturing units further hamper the market for food colorants. To maintain social distancing, people have stopped dining out, which has negatively impacted the market for food colorants. This is attributed to the fact that restaurants and bars are the major consumers of food colorants. However, to restart economic activities, several restrictions have been eased, which might lead to the recovery of the demand for food additives.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Easy availability of raw materials required for manufacturing food colorants such as fruits, vegetables, and edible plants and high demand among consumers for food colorants coupled with increasing applications of food colorants in the food &beverage industry drive the growth of the global food colorant market. Moreover, surge in demand for processed food and alcoholic & nonalcoholic beverages boosts the market growth for the food colorants, globally. Furthermore, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and continuous & ongoing product innovation bolster the global food colorants market.

The market might experience an internal substitution threat with increase in use of natural food colors instead of synthetic food colorants. High degree of price volatility in raw materials is likely to lead to uncertainty in the market growth for the food colorants. In addition, the certifications and regulations regarding the use of food colorants are costly and stringent, which limit the market growth. Many side effects on health and allergies are associated with the use of synthetic colors, which further hamper the market growth for this product, globally.

On the contrary, high adoption of the product, increase in consumer awareness & demand, low threat from new entrants, and continuous innovation are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Top Key Players: Cargill Incorporated, Naturex, Sethness Caramel Color, FMC Corporation, WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, BASF SE, DDW The Colour House, GNT Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc., Lycored, RIKEN VITAMIN Co. Ltd., Hansen Holding A/S, and Sensient Colors LLC

