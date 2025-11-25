Agricultural Textiles Market Trends and Competitive Landscape: A Comprehensive Forecast to 2031

Agricultural Textiles Market by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agricultural textiles market is poised for steady growth, driven primarily by increasing agricultural activities and rising consumer preference for eco-friendly and organic products. Among the material types, knitted agricultural textiles dominated the market in 2021, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth through 2031.According to Allied Market Research, the global agricultural textiles market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The comprehensive study highlights top investment pockets, emerging trends, growth drivers, and competitive scenarios serving as a strategic resource for investors, stakeholders, and new entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53561 Market Drivers:- Growing demand from the agriculture industry- Rising preference for eco-friendly and organic farming methodsOpportunities:- Technological advancements in textile materials and manufacturingRestraints:- Fluctuating raw material prices impacting overall production costsMarket Segmentation Insights:-The report provides in-depth analysis of each segment using data-driven tables and visuals, helping stakeholders identify potential growth areas.By Type:- Knitted textiles held the largest market share in 2021 (≈50%) and are expected to dominate through 2031.- This segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1%.- Other segments include woven, non-woven, and miscellaneous textile types.By Material:- Polyethylene accounted for over one-third of global revenue in 2021 and will continue leading by 2031.- It is also the fastest-growing material segment with a CAGR of 5.2%.- Additional materials include nylon, polypropylene, polyester, and others.By Product Type:- Fishing nets dominated in 2021 with nearly one-third of total revenue.- Shade nets are expected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.4%.- Other products analyzed: mulch mats, anti-hail/anti-bird nets, crop covers, etc.By Application:- Aquaculture held the largest share in 2021 (>40%) and is projected to maintain its lead.- The agriculture segment is set to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 5.2%.- Horticulture, forestry, and other applications are also included in the study.By Region:- Asia-Pacific accounted for more than half of global revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its leadership.- The region is also forecast to register the highest CAGR of 5.1%.- Other regions studied: North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Competitive Landscape:-Key players in the global agricultural textiles market include:- Beaulieu Technical Textiles- Siang May Pte Ltd.- Helios Group S.r.l.- TenCate Geosynthetics- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.- Diatex- Aduno SRL- Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.- Belton Industries- Hy-Tex (UK) LimitedThese companies employ strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-textiles-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

