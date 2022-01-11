Fokawa Relaunches Improved Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
The platform has increased security, added new features and uses cutting-edge technologyMANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five years of development and security improvements, Fokawa has announced the relaunch of its new cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading platform. Fokawa is also releasing the native FKW token along with the platform relaunch.
Fokawa is a secure decentralized blockchain-powered ecosystem built on the Tron blockchain that simplifies digital payments and means of exchange. Users can trade top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Cardano, BNB, Ripple and more.
Fokawa has laid out a roadmap for the release and future development of the platform. In the first quarter of 2022, Fokawa will launch the exchange and in quarter two launch the payment gateway with more than 100 coins available for merchants. The FKW token will be listed on major exchanges in quarter four of 2023, with partnerships with major payment aggregators launching in quarter one of 2024.
The development team at Fokawa hopes to have more than 100,000 merchants on board the exchange by quarter two in 2024 and more than 1,000 casino and sportsbook partners on board by the third quarter of 2024. The penultimate goal is to reach the top 100 crypto market cap by the first quarter of 2025.
In May 2021, Fokawa announced it had partnered with Okex, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange that provides a platform for trading various cryptocurrencies. The partnership increased features available on the Fokawa platform to include:
• Spot trading – Users can buy, sell or trade Bitcoin and other cryptos in large amounts at their own target price.
• Margin trading – Traders can borrow capital for trading to leverage short funds.
• P2P trading – Lets users exchange their crypto for cash or vice versa on their terms.
• Quick trade – Crypto can be purchased from Fokawa’s third-party crypto trading partners.
• Affiliate links – Users receive up to 40 percent off their trading fees by inviting friends to join the platform.
• Bank-grade wallet – Built on a solid infrastructure and enterprise-level security.
For more information about the Fokawa exchange and the FKW token, visit fokawa.com.
US Address: 410 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
