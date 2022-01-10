Artist Ruffo Caselli, Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, Explored Artificial Intelligence in His Art
Caselli explored the mysteries of the universe through paintingNEW YORK, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Ruffo Caselli, known as the Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, was way before his time in featuring artificial intelligence (AI) through elegant robots dotted with little squares, sensors and microchips. His work from the 1970s and 1980s is part of the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism archives.
The Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism, located in Manhattan, was founded in the early 1980s to preserve art and philosophy centered around technology. Caselli's friend, Dr. Carmen Gallo, founded the Center and is the curator of Caselli's works.
Caselli was born in Florence, Italy, in 1932 and passed away in Ovada, Italy, in 2020. He began painting in the 1950s with oil on canvas and quickly became one of the foremost interpreters of the changes in technology during his lifetime. Caselli was looking for answers in a technological universe.
To his fans and intellectuals familiar with his art, Caselli is considered a "remote viewer," or one who travels the universe and dimensions with the mind. Fans are convinced that he painted from the fifth dimension and moved between dimensions simultaneously.
Caselli's multidimensional art gained international popularity after being featured in traveling exhibitions for decades. His work has been featured in North and South America. Six of his robots, painted with oil on canvas, are currently displayed at the State History Museum of South Ural in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Dr. Gallo continues to show Caselli's art, as she has since the early 1980s in Soho. Caselli's work is available to those researching, studying or producing artificial intelligence.
