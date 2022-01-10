Submit Release
News Search

There were 281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,515 in the last 365 days.

Artist Ruffo Caselli, Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, Explored Artificial Intelligence in His Art

Robots in Love: 1978

Robots in Love: 1978

Photo courtesy of the Center for The Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism

Photo courtesy of the Center for The Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism

Ruffo Caselli, 1978, at the opening in a gallery in Milan.

Ruffo Caselli, 1978, at the opening in a gallery in Milan.

Caselli explored the mysteries of the universe through painting

NEW YORK, OH, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Ruffo Caselli, known as the Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, was way before his time in featuring artificial intelligence (AI) through elegant robots dotted with little squares, sensors and microchips. His work from the 1970s and 1980s is part of the Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism archives.

The Center for the Multidisciplinary Study of Cybernetic Existentialism, located in Manhattan, was founded in the early 1980s to preserve art and philosophy centered around technology. Caselli's friend, Dr. Carmen Gallo, founded the Center and is the curator of Caselli's works.

Caselli was born in Florence, Italy, in 1932 and passed away in Ovada, Italy, in 2020. He began painting in the 1950s with oil on canvas and quickly became one of the foremost interpreters of the changes in technology during his lifetime. Caselli was looking for answers in a technological universe.

To his fans and intellectuals familiar with his art, Caselli is considered a "remote viewer," or one who travels the universe and dimensions with the mind. Fans are convinced that he painted from the fifth dimension and moved between dimensions simultaneously.

Caselli's multidimensional art gained international popularity after being featured in traveling exhibitions for decades. His work has been featured in North and South America. Six of his robots, painted with oil on canvas, are currently displayed at the State History Museum of South Ural in Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Dr. Gallo continues to show Caselli's art, as she has since the early 1980s in Soho. Caselli's work is available to those researching, studying or producing artificial intelligence.

For more information about Caselli, visit cyberneticexistentialism.com, watch this YouTube video or email info@cyberneticexistentialism.com.
###

Media Relations
cyberneticexistentialism.com
email us here

You just read:

Artist Ruffo Caselli, Father of Cybernetic Existentialism, Explored Artificial Intelligence in His Art

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.