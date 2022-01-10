Specialized Design Services Market Players Gain Access To Advanced Designs Through Collaborations

Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many design services companies are entering into new markets, or collaborating with foreign designers to offer a wide range of services, thereby eliminating boundaries on the geographic scope of design services. As overseas travel is becoming prevalent, awareness of the latest design trends is increasing. Therefore, many companies have access to more globalized and advanced design services. For instance, Callison RTKL, a Batimore based design firm collaborated with HBS realtors, an Indian real estate company to design residential buildings in India.

The main types of specialized design services are interior design services, graphic design services, and industrial design services. Graphic design is a visual communication art or profession that mixes images, words, and ideas to transmit information to an audience, with the goal of achieving a specific effect. The services are available in various modes including online and offline mode. The different service providers include large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

The global specialized design services market size is expected to increase from $127.28 billion in 2021 to $142.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Specialized design services market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The specialized design market is expected to reach $216.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are changing the specialized design services market outlook, and are widely used by interior design service providers to provide customized design to customers and offer low-cost design plans in a short time span. Virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a computer stimulated visuals and augmented reality is a real environment objects supplemented with computer-generated information through sensory inputs. These technologies aid in reducing rework, increase quality, lower labor costs, improve safety, streamline collaboration and aid in project management. For instance, Decorilla, an online interior design service provider, is providing AR and VR based technologies for interior designing. Large companies such as Google, Facebook, and Samsung are also widely using these technologies to increase productivity and enhance quality associated with designing. Other companies using virtual reality and augmented reality for interior designs include roOmy and Vectorworks.

Major players covered in the global specialized design services industry are Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd., Gensler, China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, China Energy Engineering Group, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Perkins+Will, HOK Group, Arcadis NV, Martela Oyj and CPFL Energia S.A.

North America was the largest region in the specialized design services market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the specialized design services market. The regions covered in the specialized design services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

TBRC’s specialized design services market forecast report is segmented by type into interior design services, graphic design services, industrial design services, fashion and other design services, by mode into online, offline, by service provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

