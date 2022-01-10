K12 Education Learning Management Market size worth over $3691.6 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.4% | Valuates Reports
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest K12 Education LMS Market share during the forecast period.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, title, "The global K12 Education Learning Management market size is projected to reach US$ 3691.6 million by 2028, from US$ 1052.5 million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during 2022-2028". Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type accounting for % of the K12 Education Learning Management global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Type segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Learning management systems (LMS) are platforms designed to help instructors manage educational coursework online, such as syllabi, lectures, multimedia files, and readings, as well as distribute assignments to students. K12 Education Learning Management also includes features specific to educational environments, such as grading functionality and individualized feedback on student assignments.
Get Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on K12 Education Learning Management Market @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28V5619/Global_K12_Education_Learning_Management_Market
The global well-known brands in K12 education Learning Management include Blackboard(13.46%), Instructure(4.51%), Moodle(0.75%), D2L(2.46%), PowerSchool(11.60%), Edsby(0.56%), Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019)(3.24%) and Others(63.42%).
The application area of K12 Education Learning Management includes SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Large Enterprise. In terms of types, K12 Education Learning Management can be divided into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. On basis of geography, K12 Education Learning Management is manufactured in North America and Australia.
Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28V5619/global-k12-education-learning-management
The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the K12 Education Learning Management market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2017-2028. They have also discussed the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2017-2028.
K12 Education Learning Management Market by Type
➣Cloud-Based
➣On-Premise
K12 Education Learning Management Market by Application
➣SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
➣Large Enterprise
K12 Education Learning Management Market by Regional Analysis
➣United States
➣Europe
➣China
➣Japan
➣Southeast Asia
➣India
➣Other Regions
Inquire for customization report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-28V5619/Global_K12_Education_Learning_Management_Market
Leading Players in the K12 Education Learning Management Market
➣Blackboard
➣Instructure
➣Moodle
➣D2L
➣PowerSchool
➣Edsby
➣Schoology (Acquired by PowerSchool in 2019)
Similar Reports :
Learning Management System (LMS) Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-33E5783/global-learning-management-system-lms
Corporate Learning Management System Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3L234/corporate-learning-management-system
Asia-Pacific Learning Management Systems Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4K112/asia-pacific-learning-management-systems
Higher Education Learning Management Systems Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1S275/higher-education-learning-management-systems
Big Data Analytics in Education Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-1U57/big-data-analytics-in-education
K-12 Education Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-4R154/k-12-education
K-12 Education Technology Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1F324/k12-education-technology
Adaptive Learning Software Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0Y2692/covid-19-impact-on-global-adaptive-learning-software
Back to School Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4B58/back-to-school
Asia-Pacific Back-to-school Market: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/ALLI-Manu-4X54/asia-pacific-back-to-school
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here