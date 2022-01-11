Tamils to Chinese: North-East Sri Lanka, the Tamil Homeland, is not for Sale

Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Tamil Eelam and its Border

The Chinese can seek to prevent any political resolution for Tamils at the UN, but Kosovo’s separation was not sponsored by the UN, but rather by U.S. and NATO.

If the Chinese spend $5.5 billion on Tamils' land, the Chinese will lose their money as well and any so-called “ownership” of the Tamils Land.” — Tamils for Biden