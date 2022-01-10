Announcing KEPLER Advanced Analytics®, the Big Data accelerator by KEPLER
KEPLER Advanced Analytics®, a unique positioning to meet the challenges of data in business.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly digital environment, taking advantage of the considerable mass of data they generate is a strategic issue for most companies. KEPLER boutique consulting firm, already endowed with recognized operational expertise all along the value chain - Innovation, Purchasing, Supply Chain and Operations - sees its offering multiplied by the Big Data capacities offered by its new subsidiary: KEPLER Advanced Analytics®, based in Chennai, India.
"Big Data initiatives often face a fundamental lack of preparation and comprehensive strategic vision. In Procurement alone, very few companies could optimally tackle expenditure analysis, supplier risk, volume, and portfolio allocations based on factual and consolidated data. Data Scientists, whose job is to build compelling data models, need data available in quantity and a clear framework validated by management to act on. However, an overwhelming majority of executives are in dire need of analytics for efficient decision making, lean operations & value synthesis. Many do not have enough time or capacity to table every requirement. Conversely, classical Data-Scientists or Pure Analysts are not experts in the subjects they act on, whether purchasing, costing, or even Total Cost of Ownership. It is the situation where our hybrid model comes into play. The combination of Business, Sector Insights, Data-Operations, and Digital Application expertise places us at the heart of our client’s strategic challenges allowing us to enhance the organization as a whole” – Bernard Ouriou, Partner at KEPLER.
KEPLER's expertise now goes beyond consulting, providing tailor-made data analytics capabilities: Control Towers, SCM, logistics forecast projects, cross-units dashboards, synergy assessment, Machine Learning based VAVE analysis, and Spend Analytics, Costing Models, Pricing models, or product standardization back up. "In terms of data extraction, our teams are now able to carry it out whatever the scenario presented: from a proprietary system, a cloud solution, a central repository (data pool, data lake), or any local file type: Raw, OCR, Texts, PDFs, JSON, etc. We are even able to extract the data manually from 2D or 3D plans or even coding via highly secured processes while still staying compliant with fully covered NDA covenants" - Khaja Hameed, General Manager of KEPLER Advanced Analytics Pvt Ltd.
The consultancy and analysis work is done based on advanced diagnostics, integrating the specific prerequisites for the company, including target functionalities and the Business Intelligence opportunities detected through the available data. The operations carried out by our teams are made comprehensive with the technical backing our teams hold. Thanks to the proficiency of the principal codes and programming languages, including BI coding, Python, Query languages, or R, it translates into delivering tailor-made, turnkey data projects that meet the client's architecture: PowerBI, Tableau, Analyst, or any proprietary system. “The KEPLER Advanced Analytics teams regularly act as an extension of the processing capacity of our clients. We are cross-functional data scientists and providers of pragmatic solutions. And we can fully operate remotely" – Khaja Hameed.
