New Book Tells Story of Infamous 2000 Tour featuring Metallica, Slipknot, and Slayer
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour by Scott Alderman is being released on March 15, 2022
Caravan of Pain provides a unique peek inside the world of music festivals, metal, and tattoo, and gives the reader a front-row seat to a watershed time in our culture at the turn of the millennium.”SHREWSBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourself for a roller coaster thrill ride as you join the Tattoo the Earth 2000 summer tour of America, the most insane tour ever inflicted on a continent. "Caravan of Pain" is a rip-roaring music business underdog tale: compelling, hysterical, and cautionary. Told with candor and humor by the tour’s creator, Scott Alderman, and illustrated with memorabilia and never-before-seen photos, "Caravan of Pain" is a story of inspiration, persistence, and the dark side of following a dream.
— Scott Alderman
Featuring twenty of metal’s biggest bands, including Metallica, Slipknot, and Slayer, plus Filip Leu, Sean Vasquez, and the world’s best tattoo artists, these renegade outsiders pissed off all the wrong music business heavyweights but left delirious inked fans in their wake.
Learn more at www.caravanofpain.com.
About Scott Alderman
Scott Alderman began working in the live music business after getting thrown out of college in 1979, first as a roadie and stage manager in rock & roll, and then as road manager, agent, and club owner in the jazz business. After getting clean in 1987, he worked in human services as a counselor at an AIDS hospice in New York City, and at psychiatric hospitals and methadone clinics in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. In the nineties, his career included stints in management and operations, first at Lehman Brothers and then at Morgan Stanley. In 2001, after the law banning tattooing in Massachusetts was overturned, he produced the first tattoo convention in the state. In 2020, he published his first book, a memoir titled "Get Off."
