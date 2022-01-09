Derby Barracks/ DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#:22A5000119

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2022 1244 hours

TOWN: Brownington

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Tyler Gomes

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/22 at approximately 1244 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male operator slumped over the steering wheel in the Town of Brownington (Orleans County), Vermont.

The operator was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Gomes. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Gomes showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.

Gomes was issued a criminal citation to appear at Orleans Superior Court on 01/18/21 at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

