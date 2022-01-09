Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A5000119                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2022 1244 hours

TOWN: Brownington

 VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Gomes                                                    

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/09/22 at approximately 1244 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male operator slumped over the steering wheel in the Town of Brownington (Orleans County), Vermont.

The operator was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Gomes. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Gomes showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.

Gomes was issued a criminal citation to appear at Orleans Superior Court on 01/18/21 at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 1000 hours       

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Kali Lindor 

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov

 

