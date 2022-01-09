Derby Barracks/ DUI#2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A5000119
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2022 1244 hours
TOWN: Brownington
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Tyler Gomes
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Calais, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/09/22 at approximately 1244 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male operator slumped over the steering wheel in the Town of Brownington (Orleans County), Vermont.
The operator was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Gomes. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Gomes showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.
Gomes was issued a criminal citation to appear at Orleans Superior Court on 01/18/21 at 1000 hours to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Derby
35 Crawford Farm Rd
Newport, VT 05855
Tel. 802-334-8881