Golden Eagle Farms, benefitting people around the world with its high-quality CBD hemp flower

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Eagle Farms is growing supreme quality CBD hemp flower in the hills of Santa Cruz County through regenerative methods that provide exceptional relief without stoney intoxication. The Golden Eagle Farms team, lead by a physician, consists of seasoned cultivators that bring over one and a half decades of experience in breeding and developing hemp and cannabis.

“As a doctor, it is rare to see something that is this well rounded; it appears to be far more robust than CBD alone. It's very promising!” Dr. Brian Peternell, Owner and Founder, Golden Eagle Farms, “The depth of our CBD Hemp flower seems to be extraordinary, and people report to feel its calming and soothing effects almost immediately.” Dr. Peternell added.

The regenerative methods used to grow this CBD hemp flower seem to enhance all aspects of the product, delivering an obvious entourage effect. “Sustainability and health are the core values that drive us in our daily operations and have resulted in this astounding flower which is delivered in 100% compostable/recyclable packaging with carbon-neutral shipping. All Golden Eagle Farm products adhere to the 2018 Farm bill.” Said Dr. Peternell.

The customer experience has been off the charts. One of the customers was quoted saying, "...now don't need my cane to walk so much, more relaxed."

Another customer said, "...helped relax those achy muscles and gave me that feel-good CBD happy vibe, but the added ease for concentrating on a task is stellar!"

"...eases my nerves and also helps me focus!"

"They're Swiggy! Shipping is usually extremely swift! I’ve ordered every flavor..." customers said.

