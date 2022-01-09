Submit Release
News Search

There were 77 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,323 in the last 365 days.

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

WHEREAS, the safety and wellbeing of all Alaskans is the first priority and highest calling of the State of Alaska. It is important that all citizens know and understand the duties and responsibilities of their law enforcement officers and agencies; and

WHEREAS, we recognize the sacrifices made by our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and communities, uphold the values we hold dear, and enforce the rule of law; and

WHEREAS, the mission of law enforcement requires the ability to act courageously and quickly; to make the right call in the face of imminent danger; to run toward danger instead of away; and to act with empathy and compassion as one serves others in their time of greatest need; and

WHEREAS, the vast landscape and harsh environments that make Alaska so distinct, also provide unique circumstances for our law enforcement personnel, and the dedicated men and women of Alaska’s law enforcement agencies rise daily to the trials at hand, selflessly serving Alaskans in some of the most challenging environments in the world; and

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska and its citizens are honored to stand by our dedicated law enforcement professionals – our everyday heroes, including Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, and Correctional Officers, and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give of themselves for the benefit of all.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim January 9, 2022 as:

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to honor and show appreciation for the Law Enforcement Personnel and the role they play in the health and safety of our homes and communities in the Last Frontier.

Dated: January 9, 2022

You just read:

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.