WHEREAS, the safety and wellbeing of all Alaskans is the first priority and highest calling of the State of Alaska. It is important that all citizens know and understand the duties and responsibilities of their law enforcement officers and agencies; and

WHEREAS, we recognize the sacrifices made by our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our families and communities, uphold the values we hold dear, and enforce the rule of law; and

WHEREAS, the mission of law enforcement requires the ability to act courageously and quickly; to make the right call in the face of imminent danger; to run toward danger instead of away; and to act with empathy and compassion as one serves others in their time of greatest need; and

WHEREAS, the vast landscape and harsh environments that make Alaska so distinct, also provide unique circumstances for our law enforcement personnel, and the dedicated men and women of Alaska’s law enforcement agencies rise daily to the trials at hand, selflessly serving Alaskans in some of the most challenging environments in the world; and

WHEREAS, the State of Alaska and its citizens are honored to stand by our dedicated law enforcement professionals – our everyday heroes, including Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, and Correctional Officers, and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give of themselves for the benefit of all.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim January 9, 2022 as:

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to honor and show appreciation for the Law Enforcement Personnel and the role they play in the health and safety of our homes and communities in the Last Frontier.

Dated: January 9, 2022