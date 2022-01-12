Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,510 in the last 365 days.

BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears in high waist bikini

Britney Spears

Always On Holiday 90210 Pink bikini

BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON HER LATEST INSTAGRAM REEL

DUBAI, UAE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON HER LATEST INSTAGRAM REEL

In recent months, celebrity Britney Spears has been taking to her Instagram feed to champion female empowerment. On 7th January she shared an Instagram reel of her dancing outside that went viral. In the clip Spears is wearing the Always On Holiday Swim 90210 bikini in pastel pink. The brand's focus is upon uplifting the confidence of women and celebrating their individual beauty, in line with Spears's online sentiments about female freedom. To date the video has received over 23 Million views and has also been re-shared by Perez Hilton as well as other media outlets. This is the latest in a series of posts by Spears celebrating female expression and "free woman energy". The inspiration behind the 90210 bikini worn by Spears is old Hollywood glamour a favourite aesthetic of the celebrity.

“Female empowerment and self expression are our driving forces at Always on Holiday Swim so it's very encouraging to see a powerful female figure like Britney wearing our bikini. What better way to celebrate her new found freedom than wearing Always On Holiday Swim.”
-Creative Director, Laura Vilppula

About Always On Holiday Swim:

Always On Holiday swim is a Premium Dubai based swim wear company founded by a Finnish designer Laura Vilppula in 2020 during the pandemic. The brand takes its name from the founders life in the UAE, a country of year round summer that cultivates the carefree feeling of always being on holiday.

Always On Holiday Swim was born out of a desire to bring balance to the existing swimwear offering through the introduction of chic and conscious collections that celebrate the voluptuous female form. Superior fit, sustainability, sophistication and self-confidence inform the Always On Holiday swim brand ethos. Garments are made in Italy using form fitting, endurable materials made from recycled ocean plastic.

Laura Vilppula
Always On Holiday Swin
+971 50 282 9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON INSTAGRAM

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.