BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON INSTAGRAM

DUBAI, UAE, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRITNEY SPEARS WEARS ALWAYS ON HOLIDAY SWIM 90210 PINK BIKINI AS A SYMBOL OF FEMALE EMPOWERMENT ON HER LATEST INSTAGRAM REEL

In recent months, celebrity Britney Spears has been taking to her Instagram feed to champion female empowerment. On 7th January she shared an Instagram reel of her dancing outside that went viral. In the clip Spears is wearing the Always On Holiday Swim 90210 bikini in pastel pink. The brand's focus is upon uplifting the confidence of women and celebrating their individual beauty, in line with Spears's online sentiments about female freedom. To date the video has received over 23 Million views and has also been re-shared by Perez Hilton as well as other media outlets. This is the latest in a series of posts by Spears celebrating female expression and "free woman energy". The inspiration behind the 90210 bikini worn by Spears is old Hollywood glamour a favourite aesthetic of the celebrity.

“Female empowerment and self expression are our driving forces at Always on Holiday Swim so it's very encouraging to see a powerful female figure like Britney wearing our bikini. What better way to celebrate her new found freedom than wearing Always On Holiday Swim.”

-Creative Director, Laura Vilppula

About Always On Holiday Swim:

Always On Holiday swim is a Premium Dubai based swim wear company founded by a Finnish designer Laura Vilppula in 2020 during the pandemic. The brand takes its name from the founders life in the UAE, a country of year round summer that cultivates the carefree feeling of always being on holiday.

Always On Holiday Swim was born out of a desire to bring balance to the existing swimwear offering through the introduction of chic and conscious collections that celebrate the voluptuous female form. Superior fit, sustainability, sophistication and self-confidence inform the Always On Holiday swim brand ethos. Garments are made in Italy using form fitting, endurable materials made from recycled ocean plastic.