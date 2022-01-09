Vietnam Garment Manufacturer Offers A Variety Of Textile Services For Global Businesses
Vietnam Clothing Manufacturer continues to be a powerhouse uniform exporter even during global supply disruptions
We understand how challenging the modern work environment is today. Through our long-term cooperation, we’ll help businesses achieve the successes they need to find a brighter future.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnamese clothing manufacturer is proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in the US, Canada, the Middle East, Japan, and the EU market, to discover the trusted source of low-cost, high-quality uniforms and workwear at their factory in Vietnam.
— said Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), CEO of Dony Garment
There have been lots of changes in the trading market ever since the COVID 19 pandemic broke out. Earlier companies depended so much on Chinese counterparts to sell them different clothing materials.
However, things have changed after the COVID 19 apparently originated from China. These days people are looking for alternatives when it comes to the clothing industry. They prefer to have someone deliver them clothes of high quality and at a competitive price.
This is where Dony Garment (DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED) comes in with its expertise from Vietnam - One of the leading garment manufacturers in Vietnam, DONY is committed to providing top-quality apparel products for clients worldwide. The company provides unmatched service and has been praised by clients from various industries from around the globe.
“Instead of being just a number on a sales page, we think of our customers as lifelong friends,” said Pham Quang Anh (Henry Pham), who serves as the General Director of DONY Garment Company. “Instead of thinking about the bottom line on each transaction, we’re committed to building a lifelong relationship with each client. We work tirelessly to ensure that the best result is the outcome for each transaction.”
In addition to being one of Vietnam's premier clothing manufacturers in this region, they also offer additional services such as direct embroidery, custom emblems, and screen printing, ensuring that your work uniforms or other garments will be perfect no matter what you need them for!
DONY has two sizeable locations for sewing and embroidery with three sewing production lines, more than sixty sewing machines, four silk printing machines, three heat transfer printing machines, and twelve various embroidery machines.
DONY’s mission, vision, and core values focus on customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, contributions to developing Vietnam while producing the best quality, fastest lead time, and the best pricing.
Corporate social responsibility:
● Donation of 100,000 cloth face masks to the USA
● Sponsor for the VNExpress’s Marathon Quy Nhon 2020
● Face mask donations for charitable activities for Vietnamese integration television
● Ho Chi Minh City bus releases face masks for free
● DONY Company donate 20.000 antibacterial cloth face masks to support CUBA against Covid-19
Throughout the pandemic, DONY has continued to receive new orders as the largest garment manufacturing business, with international orders making up the vast portion of the orders.
Taking advantage of its position as a Vietnam leading manufacturer of high-quality garments, DONY began manufacturing and exporting its maternity dresses to the United States. A high-quality maternity dress made of the coolest cotton fabric available, suitable for pregnant and postpartum women, is made of the highest quality. The cutout in the middle of the body makes it easy to wear comfortably or to use while breastfeeding.
After passing the strict inspection requirements of the customer, the order for HH Workwear high-class protective jackets from DONY has met all the requirements for export to the European market. It has long been known in the European market that HH Workwear is a brand that specializes in providing protective clothing products, especially during harsh winter weather conditions.
The very first order DONY cooperated with HH Workwear is a reflective jacket with warm cotton felt fabric that is highly compact and retains heat in a low-temperature environment. HH Workwear uniforms are designed with beautiful designs and are a great collection of beautiful and functional designs which keep the heat and prevent water, snow, and mud from leaking through the jacket.
“We understand how challenging the modern work environment is today,” said Pham. “Through our long-term cooperation, we’ll help businesses achieve the successes they need to find a brighter future.”
About Dony Garment Company:
Dony Garment Company was founded with the vision to be the best apparel provider in Vietnam. By focusing on the lead time, quality, and pricing metrics, the mission is to create the maximum benefit to each client while helping shareholders, employees, and society in meaningful ways.
Customers receive an original price from the direct manufacturer. DONY works with uniform suppliers in several export markets to ensure their clients receive the safe apparel needed to get back to work safely.
The apparel lineup includes t-shirts, button-down shirts, jackets, trousers, skirts, hats, face masks, personal protective equipment, and working protection uniform pieces.
More information is available at the contact information above or by visiting https://garment.dony.vn.
Here is a list of FAQs provided by the Dony Garment Company:
Q: What’s your minimum order quantity?
A: Our MOQ is 500 pcs per design with different colors and mixed sizes.
Q: Do you provide samples?
A: We are able to offer samples for your testing before you place a bulk order. The sample fee is 100 USD which will be refunded as soon as you place a bulk order. The sample is only to let you know about our quality and workmanship.
Q: Can we mix design to hit the MOQ?
A: Yes, you can combine several styles to meet the MOQ of fabric. We are willing to start with a small quantity for the test orders. We are flexible with minimum order quantity because we understand that MOQ depends on the requirements of your buying cycle.
Q: What are your key products or your strengths?
A: We are able to offer garments like T-Shirts, Shirts, Polo-Shirts, Workwear, Dresses, Hats, Jackets, Pants, Cloth Face Mask, and Protective Clothing. We offer additional services for all of your work uniforms and apparel— including direct embroidery, custom emblems, and screen printing.
We have many types of services: EXW, FOB, CIF, DDU, DDP, CM, CMPT, Full Packaged Product (One-Stop-Shop).
Mr. Henry Pham
Dony Garment Company - DONY MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
+84 938842123
info@dony.vn
