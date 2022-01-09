Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation to Support Recovery from Winter Storms  

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation adding Trinity County to the state of emergency proclaimed last week to assist several counties across the state impacted by recent winter storms.

To support the ongoing response and recovery efforts in the counties under the state of emergency, today’s proclamation also waives certain licensing requirements and fees for out-of-state contractors and others working with California utilities to restore electricity.

The State Operations Center has been activated to coordinate the emergency response efforts underway across the state. Governor Newsom also last week directed members of his Cabinet to take appropriate actions to mitigate the impact of weather conditions on the most vulnerable Californians, including coordinating with investor-owned utilities to rapidly restore power.

