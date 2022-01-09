Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,371 in the last 365 days.

Inslee amends proclamation to waive truck driver hours

Story 

Yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a weather-related emergency proclamation due to a series of severe winter storms that have caused hazardous driving conditions, flooding and extended road closures. 

Today, the governor amended that order to waive commercial driver hours for drivers who are collecting or delivering essential supplies and services. 

The original weather-related emergency order will remain in effect until rescinded. 

Unless rescinded sooner, the commercial driver hours waiver is in effect from January 8 through January 14.

Proclamation 22.01.1 - Winter Weather and Drivers Hours

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111 Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee amends proclamation to waive truck driver hours

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.