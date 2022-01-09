Inslee amends proclamation to waive truck driver hours

Yesterday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a weather-related emergency proclamation due to a series of severe winter storms that have caused hazardous driving conditions, flooding and extended road closures.

Today, the governor amended that order to waive commercial driver hours for drivers who are collecting or delivering essential supplies and services.

The original weather-related emergency order will remain in effect until rescinded.

Unless rescinded sooner, the commercial driver hours waiver is in effect from January 8 through January 14.

Proclamation 22.01.1 - Winter Weather and Drivers Hours