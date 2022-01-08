St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 22A2000130

TROOPER: Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 01/08/22 – 11:54 AM

LOCATION: Kennison Drive, Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Sean Depatie

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:54 AM the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Kennison Drive in Enosburg. Upon the arrival of Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks it was learned that the suspect, Sean Depatie (age 27 of St. Albans), had left the area in his work vehicle.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Depatie was the aggressor in a domestic assault against a household/family member in which he violated conditions of release and took her phone in an attempt to prevent her from contacting law enforcement. These crimes were committed in the presence of children. Troopers subsequently located and stopped Depatie’s vehicle, at which time he was taken into custody without incident.

Depatie was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of this, Depatie was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail. Depatie is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 1/10/2022 at 1:00 PM to answer to his charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 1/10/2022

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

