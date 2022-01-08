Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters:

“On the second National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, we take time to reflect on the lives lost in these tragedies.

“Today marks two years since the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by Iranian civil and military officials. All 176 people on board were killed, including 138 with ties to Canada, among them Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Several of the victims were from British Columbia and were active members of their community. Their positive contributions to Canada will be a lasting legacy, and we join their families and friends in mourning their loss on this sad day.

“The destruction of Flight 752 was the largest loss of Canadian lives in an aviation disaster since 280 Canadians died in 1985 when a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 from Toronto to London, England.

“We condemn this horrific act and call for justice for Flight 752 victims and their families.

“Every air disaster leaves families and communities in mourning. From this disaster has risen an Iranian community in British Columbia that is more resilient than ever. I encourage all British Columbians to join the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims in using the hashtag #IWillLightACandleToo to keep the memory of the passengers alive. Together, we will remember those lost in these tragedies and we will keep them in our thoughts. They will never be forgotten.”

For French and Farsi translations: https://news.gov.bc.ca/26059#translations