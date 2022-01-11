US Hemp and Cannabis Industry Leaders to Participate with Government at Event Celebrating New Legalization In Costa Rica
Costa Rican Government Officials & Leaders in Medical Cannabis & Industrial Hemp to Present at Educational Event Open to Public January 27-29th 2022 San Jose’
It's a humbling honor to have the opportunity to provide a platform to educate and support the country of Costa Rica as the usher in a new chapter of their agriculture and medical history.”SAN JOSE', COSTA RICA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Cree Crawford / Dan O'Bryan, Event Producers
January 3rd, 2022
Experts in medical cannabis and industrial hemp presenting subjects including; genetics, therapeutic medical applications, cultivation, construction, textiles, livestock feed, manufacturing, climate initiatives, science, and technology are presenting in San Jose' over a three-day event focusing on the introduction and education related to these imminent legalized crops in the country.
Notable expert guest speakers and groups in attendance include; Geoff Whaling, Chair of the Board National Hemp Association, the world's largest hemp advocacy group, offering a perspective of "Where We Are and Where we are going." Also presenting will be Dr. Susan Audino (former chair of AOAC cannabis advisory and other major institutions), Dr. Chris Hudalla (notable cannabis scientist), Lezli Engelking of Focus Standards. In addition, many physician curated talks by The Society of Cannabis Clinicians www.cannabisclinicians.org will speak to various cannabis clinical applications (Oncology/Cancer, Geriatrics, Pediatrics, Psychotherapy and more) See: https://www.thecannabiscongress.net/speakers
"With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill by the U.S. Congress which returned hemp to the American Farmland, many nations around the globe are now adopting legislation to bring this sustainable and highly valuable crop to their landscapes, Hemp not only has the potential of addressing the global climate challenges, but it can displace all things produced by fossil fuels and bring Billions in sustainable economic impact," said Whaling.
Costa Rican government officials participating include; Minister of Agriculture; Renato Alvarado, Arturo Solórzano, INTA Executive Director, Alfredo Bolaños PI Researcher of INTA – Hemp/Cannabis Project, Marlon Monge, Vice Ministry of MAG, Marvin Rodríguez Secretary of INTA´s Board of Directors. Special notable Costa Rican Government official speaker will be; Zoila Volio - Directora Ejecutiva CCA en Cámara de Comercio de Costa Rica. Ms. Volio, the original sponsor of legalization initiatives.
"MAG and INTA have been working diligently to support the legalization of this crop through extensive research collaboration.
This process to get to where we are today has been a long and interesting road. We look forward to participating in The Cannabis Science and Industry event to share our findings. We support this event and its focus on the education that will be provided by the many industry experts to our public." says Arturo Solórzano, INTA Executive Director
Minister of Agriculture; Renato Alvarado shares, "MAG and INTA look forward to working with our agricultural communities to support the development of this new crop and support what we feel will have a positive impact on our economy. Costa Rica has historically impacted global markets with quality agriculture, and we expect to continue this strong tradition with this new crop. I am looking forward to participating in the event as a Keynote Speaker and support the transfer of knowledge that will be secured at the science and industry congress event to benefit all stakeholders."
The Cannabis Science & Industry Congress concept was inspired by science and industry professionals Daniel O'Bryan and D. Cree Crawford during a meeting in February of 2021 in Costa Rica. Mr. O'Bryan is the founder of Roco Plants and is (MAG/INTA) Ministry of Agriculture and Innovation & Technology's contract cultivation research group. Crawford's company, Ionization Labs, is the developer of Cann-ID (www.CannID.com), a cloud-based commercial and government applicable chemical data analytics and management platform developed for cannabis, hemp, and other emerging therapeutics. The solution supports industry initiatives by providing operational efficiencies, QA/QC, compliance (track & trace), and data security focused on public safety and transparency. Cann-ID was recently endorsed as the BDAT - Best Developed and Available Technology by groups representing over 90% of the U.S. hemp industry and is deployed throughout the US, Canada, and other international jurisdictions.
The two developed a fast friendship over their deep appreciation for the country and the people of Costa Rica. and a combined commitment to education on the tremendous benefits of cannabis and hemp to health, the economy, and the environment. Their discussion led to the concept of an event to support Costa Rica's imminent industrial hemp and cannabis legalization. The event would pool expert resources within their professional networks who would share best practices learned through experience working in other developed legal markets. It was felt an educational event like this could accelerate success in the country by decreasing the learning curve for industry participants.
The "Medical Track" of discussions curated by The Cannabis Clinicians Society will allow guests to learn about the various applied therapeutic applications of cannabis from doctors based in The United States, Latin America the E.U., and Canada. "We are honored to partner with the Cannabis Science & Industry Congress team in Costa Rica to engage all sectors of the cannabis industry in the development of a holistic model that meets the highest environmental, safety, quality, and medical standards," says Christine Milentis, Program Director of the Society of Cannabis Clinicians
The Hemp Industry Track will include international hemp professionals speaking about various subjects, including; CBD and other cannabinoids, seed genetics, cultivation/Farming, building/construction, textile/ fiber applications, different hemp production methods, and other relevant subjects matters.
Additional speakers will touch upon the science and technology surrounding the hemp and cannabis space, including testing and analytics, standardization of manufacturing practices, health and safety, and government compliance.
Guests will also learn from CBD product development and technology professionals, including innovative company 2Cyte www.2Cyte.com. Additionally, a major North American agriculture supply company will support the event through applied agricultural product education focused on the "therapeutic home growers." and those interested in commercial cultivation production.
This inaugural event will become an annual event to support the subsequent phases of the Costa Rican cannabis/hemp industries through an added "Expo" B2B focused tracks in the following years.
DC Crawford
