Indietronic Time Travel Duo NORÐIR unveil new Single  „How To Sail Your Ship (2077)“ - OUT JANUARY 14TH

A song about the surreal moment of meeting your older self in 2077.

„An exciting, timeless music that seems strangely familiar …"”
— Radio 7, Germany
ULM, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NORÐIR are two liberal-minded full-blooded musicians with a fascination for time travel and world history.

In „How To Sail Your Ship (2077)“ NORÐIR travel to the the year 2077 and Viktor meets his older self in his 80s, the last chapter of his life. The lyrics in this song are what his older self is telling him.
This song was written during the 1. pandemic lockdown in Germany when Viktor was confronted with the thoughts of impermanence, aging, and also the value of gratitude and being present.

Music video: https://youtu.be/roRQLPT_a7I
Stream on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/58lV3hulPOkVdcttxaKgNO

https://www.nordir.com/release-how-to-sail-your-ship-2077

Equipped with e-drums, looper, e-guitars, synthesizer, visual effects and 3 languages, the band catapults the audience on a journey through time.
Musically, NORÐIR perform a balancing act of several eras. 
Edgy synth-pop sound of the 80s meets psychedelic soundscapes of the 60s and wraps around clever, contemporary indiepop arrangements: Indietronic. 
This works not only live but also on Spotify (90,000+ streams for the 1st single "No Hell No").

The band, consisting of Viktor (born in Siberia) and Lars (born in Malaysia), sets a sign against xenophobia and for cosmopolitanism and regularly participates in peace festivals like Festival Contre Le Racisme, Pax Terra Musica and the Ulmer Friedenswochen.

https://www.nordir.com/

Viktor Nordir
Nordir Music
press@nordir.com
NORÐIR - How To Sail Your Ship 2077 (Official Video)

