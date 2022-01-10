Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 48,115.40 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.6% | Valuates Reports
The global cell therapy market accounted for USD 7,754.89 Million in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 48,115.40 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of population suffering from cardiovascular, cancer, and other diseases is expected to positively affect growth of the market.
Cell therapy is a technology that relies on replacing diseased or dysfunctional cells with healthy functioning ones. Cells mainly used for such advanced therapies are stem cells, owingtotheir ability to differentiate into specific cells required for repairing damaged or defective tissues or cells. Moreover, cell therapy finds its application in development of regenerative medicines, which is a multidisciplinary area aimed at maintenance, improvement, or restoration of cell, tissue, or organ function using methods mainly related to cell therapy. In addition, cells such as blood and bone marrow cells, mature, immature & solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cellsare widely used in cell therapy procedures. Moreover, transplanted cells including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), embryonic stem cells (ESCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are divided broadly into two main groups including autologous cell therapy and non-autologous cell therapy.
The cell therapy market is negatively impacted by the pandemic as most countries adopted lockdown to combat the pandemic. In addition, most clinics across the globe have stopped undertaking new cases of stem cell therapy, organ transplant,and other treatments for next few months, till the conditions seem to be under control.In addition, biopharmaceutical companies, including major players such as Pfizer and Eli Lilly have also announced clinical trial delays. The impact on allogeneic cell therapies or cell therapies derived from a healthy donor areparticularly acute. Moreover, owing to social distancing restrictions, allogeneic donors are less likely and often unable to donate their cells. This causes delays in cell collection that ripple throughout an entire allogeneic cell therapy process. As continued evaluation of COVID-19 cases underscores that people with underlying conditions are disproportionately affected by the virus, many patients whose therapeutic need is not immediate are choosing to wait rather than risk exposure. Furthermore, patients are being prioritized according to risk and need at this time. Various country and region-specific conditions are being put in place to allow treatment and trials to continue, however, many existing trials and read outs have been delayed and new trials completely suspended.
Cell Therapy Market Trends
Rise in adoption of human cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements in field of cell therapy, and increase in incidences of diseases such as cancer and cardiac abnormalities are the key factors that drive growth of the market.
On the contrary, surge in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities forthe market in the future. Moreover, increase in initiatives taken by authorities and governments to improve healthcare systems and spread awareness regarding benefits of cell therapyare also expected to increase growth of the global market.
Cell Therapy Market Share
Furthermore, increase in financing and investments to support launch of new companies is expected to boost organic revenue growth ofthe market. For instance, in July 2019, Bayer invested USD 215 Million for launch of Century Therapeutics, a U.S.-based biotechnology startup that aimed at developing therapies for solid tumors and blood cancer. Funding was further increased to USD 250 Billion by a USD 35 Mmillion contribution from Versant Ventures and Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, which is anticipated to further boost the market growth.
Inception of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, vast number of researches by cancer societies, and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth factorsof the cell therapy market.According to the transplantation statistics 2019, in the U.S., each year, approximately 18,000 people, aged 0 to 74 years, benefit from a potentially life-saving bone marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific exhibits high potential for growth in the market as it constituted around 4.60 billion of the global human population in 2019, which can serve as a potential patient base. Moreover, developing countries such as India and China are expected to experience growth, owing to surge in healthcare infrastructure, increase in affordability, and rise in awareness related to cell therapy.
Cell Therapy Market Segmentation
The cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of cell type, therapy type, therapeutic area, enduser, and region. On the basis cell type, the market is categorized into stem cell and non-stem cell. By therapy type, it is categorized into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutic area, the market is categorized into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others. By enduser, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics and academic & research institutes. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Cell Therapy Market Segment Review
On the basis of cell type, the stem cell segment dominated the global cell therapy market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, as these are gaining popularity from initiatives taken by various governments. The number of stem cell banks are on the risein developing nations, which further propels the cell therapy market growth. In addition, rise in awareness regarding storage of stem cells also have a positive effect on the cell therapy market. In addition, by therapy type, the allogenic therapy segment dominated the market in 2019. This therapy is advantageousasit includes production of own immune stem cells, which could kill cancer cells that remain even after high-dose cytotoxic drugs treatment. Patients, who have a high risk of relapse after successful treatment of chemotherapy are recommended allogeneic transplants. Thus, rise in cases of cancer relapse fuels demand for allogeneic therapy in the global market. By therapeutic area, the malignancies segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Surge in cancer research, rise in geriatric population worldwide, and increase in adoption of cell therapy for treatment of malignancies are major factorsthat boost the cell therapy market growth.
By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment are forecasted to grow at thehighest CAGR during the forecast period. The lucrative growth of the segment is attributed to increase in number of pipeline projects over the past few years. As per the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), number of cell therapy treatment projects increased from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019.
Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the cell therapy market, owing to increase in population, coupled with high growing geriatric population and growth in awareness among healthcare entities and patients pertaining to potential of these therapies in chronic disease management. In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines are expected to propelthe market growth in the region.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading companies operating in the global cell therapy market are Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for cells, HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l., Mesoblast Ltd., and Medipost Co., Ltd.
By End User
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Academic & Research Institutes
Therapy Type
o Autologous
o Allogeneic
Therapeutic Area
o Malignancies
o Musculoskeletal Disorders
o Autoimmune Disorders
o Dermatology
o Others
By Cell Type
o Stem Cell
o Non-stem Cell
By Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
Key Companies
• ALLOSOURCE
• CELLS FOR CELLS
• HOLOSTEM TERAPIE AVANZATE SRL
• JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.
• KOLON TISSUEGENE, INC.
• MEDIPOST CO., LTD.
• MESOBLAST LTD
• NUVASIVE, INC.
• OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
• STEMEDICA CELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC
