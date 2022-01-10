Bioinformatics Market Size to Reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4% | Valuates Reports
The Global Bioinformatics Market Size is USD 8,614.29 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 24,731.61 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing due to the reduction in sequencing cost and technological advancement is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of the Global Bioinformatics Market.
Bioinformatics Market Trends
• Due to factors such as the increased need for integrated data, growing demand for nucleic acid & protein-sequence, as well as the rise in proteomics & genomics applications, the global bioinformatics market size is expected to expand considerably during the forecast period.
• The bioinformatics market is expected to deliver significant opportunities to bioinformatics solutions companies with the implementation of new technologies such as nanopore sequence (third-generation sequencing technique) and cloud computing.
• More and more R&D projects, such as the storage and analysis demand on the proteomic and genomic, are expected to support the growth of the bioinformatics market size.
• The implementation of user-friendly bioinformatics applications such as RasMol, AUTODOCK, and BALL for accurate and successful biomarker discoveries that aid in the identification of toxicity in the initial stage of the drug cycle is expected to drive the bioinformatics market size during the forecast period.
• The increasing utilization of technologies such as machine learning and AI in healthcare, along coupled with cloud-based Blockchain technology, is expected to increase the Global Bioinformatics Market size during the forecast period.
• However, factors such as the lack of trained staff to make proper use of bioinformatics tools and the lack of integration of a broad range of data produced by different platforms are expected to impede the growth of bioinformatics market size.
Bioinformatisc Market Share
In 2017 North America dominated the market, representing the highest share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The increase in the use of advanced technology and the increase in the need for better bioinformatics tools are needed to develop and discover pharmaceuticals.
Due to advances in genomics and proteomics and a large amount of data to be interpreted and handled, the labor market in the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Bioinformatics Market Segmentation
Basis of Technology & Services:
• Bioinformatics Platforms
• Bioinformatics Services
• Knowledge Management Tools.
Basis of Sector
• Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
• Genomics
• Metabolomics
• Molecular Phylogenetics
• Proteomics
• Transcriptomics.
By Type
• Metabolomics
Metabolomics is the large-scale study of small molecules, commonly known as metabolites, within cells, biofluids, tissues or organisms. Collectively, these small molecules and their interactions within a biological system are known as the metabolome.
• Molecular Phylogenetics
Molecular phylogenetics the branch of phylogeny that analyzes genetic, hereditary molecular differences, predominately in DNA sequences, to gain information on an organism's evolutionary relationships.
• Proteomics
Proteomics is a rapidly growing field of molecular biology that is concerned with the systematic, high-throughput approach to protein expressionanalysis of a cell or an organism.
• Transcriptomics
Transcriptomics is the study of the transcriptome the complete set of RNA transcripts that are produced by the genome, under specific circumstances or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods, such as microarray analysis.
By Application
• Academic Institutes
• Biotechnologies
• Pharmaceutical Companies.
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• LAMEA.
Key Companies
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific provides complete end-to-end bioinformatics solutions for next-generation sequencing (NGS). It helps you move quickly through your sequencing workflow—from learning how to design custom assays online to monitoring, viewing, analyzing, and storing data.
• Perkinelmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is an American global corporation focused on the business areas of diagnostics, life science research, food, environmental and industrial testing. Its capabilities include detection, imaging, informatics, and service.
• Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
Chemoinformatics is a relatively new principle of chemistry and is based upon the processing of data concerning chemical and molecular structures through the use of computational analysis.
Other Companies include in this report are:
• Sophia Genetics
• Biomax Informatics AG
• Waters Corporation
• DNASTAR
• Partek Incorporated
• Agilent Technologies Inc
• Illumina Inc
• Eurofins Scientific
• WuXi NextCODE
• Accelrys Inc
• ABM Inc
• BGI Group
• QIAGEN Bioinformatics.
