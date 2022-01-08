Submit Release
Shawn Slaughter Recently Announced the Launch of Goals Marketing ‘Where Goals are Meant to be Met’

USA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the proud owner of Goals Marketing, Shawn was born and raised in Oklahoma, and his passion is to help businesses in that area to grow.

Shawn provides Custom Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Facebook ads which help local home remodelers, roofers, electricians and more who want to direct traffic to their business efficiently and effectively.

According to Shawn, “Our specialty is helping your local Oklahoma business attain new clients/customers by running Facebook ads and using Search Engine Optimization correctly.’

They have never lost a client!

“Knowing my customers on both a business and personal level, I help address any issues they are facing that are keeping them from reaching their business goals. After I understand this, I offer customized solutions that lead to success in these areas,” states Shawn.

Book a meeting with Shawn at https://calendly.com/digital-goals4141/15min.

