First Digital Trade is launching it's trade finance Super App

First Digital Trade, is ready to launch a financial Super App that will permit to international companies to have a complete suite of tools for exporters
First Digital Trade, a fintech firm based in the UK and Italy, is being established thanks to the combined efforts of a group of highly skilled, dedicated professionals in Trade Finance, Cybersecurity and Blockchain development. The joint use of these technologies will enable granting the globaltrade stakeholders with safety, speed and control on the operational and financial transactions.
The Super App will permit instant worldwide payment trought the platform, invoice financing, electronic bill of lading, business money accounts, shipping insurance, but the more preciuous feature is the possibility to sign sell contract on the blockchain , worldwide legally valid.
First Digital Trade is innovating in depth and for good the way nowadays trade and trade finance are done, leveraging on the potential of permissionless blockchain technology, IoT and crypto, with a bank-agnostic approach and a focus on sustainability and financial inclusion towards the poorly financed countries.
Our solution is built on Algorand technology and is deployed in accordance with the DLPC (Distributed Ledger Payment Commitment, the new financial asset developed by the BAFT - Bankers Association for Finance and Trade. It will cover the whole range of Trade Finance products, from documentary credit to open accounts.
With the aim of granting our utilizers with the smoothest user experience, we have selected our partners among the top-tier hi-tech providers in this space.
At present First Digital Trade is accepting pre-opening subscriptions on its website: https://firstdigitaltrade.com/
