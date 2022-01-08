Celebal Technologies has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebal Technologies, a Jaipur-based premier technology company today announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of the solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.
With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.
Anirudh Kala, Co-founder, Director and Chief Data Scientist at Celebal Technologies said,” We are overjoyed to start our New Year by adding this incredible milestone to our repertoire. Celebal Technologies supports complete enterprise cloud transformation journey by providing the right cloud infrastructure, analytics, and security capabilities. Our achievement of Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights our domain expertise and establishes our position as one of the top partners for cloud for cloud modernization and deploying and managing containerized applications.”
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Celebal Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.”
About Celebal Technologies
Celebal Technologies is a premier technology company that specializes in the fields of AI, Big Data, Data Science, and Enterprise Cloud. They are the 2021 Microsoft India Partner of the Year and the 2021 Economic Times Best Independent Software Vendor. Celebal Technologies drives continuous innovation to empower clients across various industries such as Manufacturing, BFSI, Consumer goods, e- Commerce, Life sciences, Education and Healthcare in their digital transformation journeys. They are a Microsoft Gold Partner with 4 Advanced Specializations and a strength of 1200+ people serving customers across India, USA, Canada, UK, and Asia Pacific regions. Visit us at www.celebaltech.com for more information.
Omaid Ahmad Khan
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their container-based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization.
With over 75% of global organizations expected to run containerized applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerized workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.
Anirudh Kala, Co-founder, Director and Chief Data Scientist at Celebal Technologies said,” We are overjoyed to start our New Year by adding this incredible milestone to our repertoire. Celebal Technologies supports complete enterprise cloud transformation journey by providing the right cloud infrastructure, analytics, and security capabilities. Our achievement of Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights our domain expertise and establishes our position as one of the top partners for cloud for cloud modernization and deploying and managing containerized applications.”
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft added, “The Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying and managing containerized applications in Azure. Celebal Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to deliver best-in-class cloud-native capabilities to customers with Azure.”
About Celebal Technologies
Celebal Technologies is a premier technology company that specializes in the fields of AI, Big Data, Data Science, and Enterprise Cloud. They are the 2021 Microsoft India Partner of the Year and the 2021 Economic Times Best Independent Software Vendor. Celebal Technologies drives continuous innovation to empower clients across various industries such as Manufacturing, BFSI, Consumer goods, e- Commerce, Life sciences, Education and Healthcare in their digital transformation journeys. They are a Microsoft Gold Partner with 4 Advanced Specializations and a strength of 1200+ people serving customers across India, USA, Canada, UK, and Asia Pacific regions. Visit us at www.celebaltech.com for more information.
Omaid Ahmad Khan
Celebal Technologies
+91 73031 39271
omaidahmad.khan@celebaltech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other