Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, VAPO, DLS, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A5007296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 - 748 - 3111

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Joseph Balcom

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the 12/24/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks responded to an incident in the town of Barton for a report of an ongoing physical altercation. Troopers arrived on scene to learn that Joseph Balcom had fled the scene in a vehicle, driving without a valid license. Balcom was later located at a different residence in Barton on 01/08/2022. Investigation revealed that Balcom assaulted a family or household member. Balcom was taken into custody, and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Balcom was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility until his court appearance on 01/11/2022 at 10:00 hours in Orleans County Superior Court to answer for the above listed charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2022 at 10:00 am

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $2,500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.