Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault, VAPO, DLS, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A5007296
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 - 748 - 3111
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Criminal DLS, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph Balcom
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the 12/24/2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks responded to an incident in the town of Barton for a report of an ongoing physical altercation. Troopers arrived on scene to learn that Joseph Balcom had fled the scene in a vehicle, driving without a valid license. Balcom was later located at a different residence in Barton on 01/08/2022. Investigation revealed that Balcom assaulted a family or household member. Balcom was taken into custody, and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Balcom was held at the Northern State Correctional Facility until his court appearance on 01/11/2022 at 10:00 hours in Orleans County Superior Court to answer for the above listed charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/11/2022 at 10:00 am
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes – Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $2,500
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.