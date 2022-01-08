SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring a statewide primary election on June 7, 2022 and a proclamation declaring special elections for the 22nd Congressional District, 11th Assembly District and 80th Assembly District on June 7, 2022. The primary for the special elections will be held on April 5, 2022.
The text of the Governor’s statewide primary election proclamation can be found here and the text of the special elections proclamation can be found here.
###
You just read:
Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Primary Election and Special Elections for 22nd Congressional District, 11th and 80th Assembly Districts
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.