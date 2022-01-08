Spruce Now Offering IV Therapy in Salt Lake City

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has added a new service.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Spruce announced today that it is now providing IV Therapy in Salt Lake City to replenish critical nutrients.

“Spruce offers multiple forms of IV therapy in Salt Lake City to provide clients with a wide range of benefits,” said Lauren Lightfield, co-founder and owner of Spruce, which recently opened a brand new, luxurious location in Holladay, Utah. “IV therapy is designed to help people replenish crucial nutrients fast.”

Spruce, a MedSpa specializing in aesthetics, according to Lightfield, IV therapy services include the following:

• Recharge Drip: With powerful varieties of Vitamin B (1, 2, 3, 6, 12) at a 100 percent nutrient absorption rate, individuals will emerge refreshed and ready to take on any challenge with this vital assist to their body’s neurological, musculoskeletal and hematological systems.

• PMS Relief: PMS Relief IV reduces the toll that menstruation cycle can take on the body. With an alleviating IV cocktail of B Vitamins and pain and nausea relief sent directly to the system with no nutrient loss, the suffering is drastically diminished to keep women feeling healthy and ready to conquer.

• Immune Boost: Regardless of season, preventative care is essential to eliminate the symptoms of the flu, common cold, and other maladies. Receive 100 percent of the benefits of this impressive blend that contains immune-boosting vitamins, essential minerals, and powerful antioxidants.

• Vitamin C: This essential nutrient has significant antioxidant properties and is critical for fighting off illness, wound healing, collagen synthesis and overall skin health. It can improve skin coloring, immune function, cellular function and general aches and pains – even Fibromyalgia.

“With visible changes that boast fast effects, this antioxidant-rich vitamin keeps many illnesses at bay, as well as provides a significant boost to the healing of wounds, and improves overall skin health,” Lightfield stressed.

Spruce, Lightfield noted, offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company's offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling with PRP, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an innovative line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making our clients look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together.

